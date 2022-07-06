Hormonal acne is becoming more and more common in males and females. It’s mainly due to lifestyle and poor health conditions. However, you might be surprised to know that this condition has much more.

In this article, we will briefly talk about it.

How to identify hormonal acne?

There are a lot of signs that might indicate that your acne issue is related to hormonal problems. Also, you might be surprised to know that it’s not hard to identify hormonal acne.

Acne is usually around the lower portion of the face

If you are noticing cystic acne on your face, then there are high chances that it’s because of hormonal imbalance. Mostly hormonal acne is on the jawline and chin. However, that doesn’t mean hormonal acne can’t grow on any other part of your skin. It can be any part such as the neck, side of the face, and back. That’s why getting timely treatment is very necessary.

You are highly anxious and stressed out

Cortisol is a hormone that can cause a lot of skin disturbances. It will also cause disturbances in other hormones, due to which a lot of issues might occur. Women are more at risk of this because of the monthly menstrual cycle, where they might feel suffocated and stressed out, which can directly invite hormonal acne.

You aren’t in your teenage or 20s

The 20s are the prime time when you face a lot of hormonal acne issues. However, as time passes by, this problem also fades away. However, if your situation is worsening, or maybe you are not at the age where you should get hormonal acne, then it’s probably the time to think about getting proper medications or professional help.

How to Get Rid of Hormonal Acne?

There are plenty of ways through which you can lessen your hormonal acne. However, remember that it’s not an alternative to professional help from a dermatologist.

Topical retinoids

When treating acne patients, topical retinoids are a wonderful option. It is suitable for treating any level of acne in a person, whether it’s severe, low, or moderate. Retinoids are excellent, as they work incredibly faster than normal products. They shed off the layer of dead skin cells that make your skin softer and smoother. As a result, acne will eventually fade away no matter what the reason is.

Alpha hydroxy acid

Alpha hydroxy acid is usually extracted from citrus fruits. This is extremely helpful as it removes all the dead skin cells and closes the skin’s pores. Due to this, you will eventually notice positive changes in your face. Not only this, but once your acne fades away completely, you don’t need to worry about acne scars. It’s because alpha hydroxy acid will also help heal your skin from stubborn acne marks.

Isotretinoin

When treating hormonal acne, everything fails, and it seems like you can’t get your smooth and clear skin back. Then, isotretinoin comes like a ray of hope. It is also known as Accutane.

This has vitamin A, and it is taken orally by the patient. This targets the cells that produce excessive oil and gives ground for producing hormonal acne.

Ask your doctor before taking any medications if you are pregnant. And know about all the side effects.

