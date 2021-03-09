Honda Motors, a Japanese car manufacturing company and Kia Motors, a company founded in South Korea, are known for producing well built, high quality, economical vehicles. Let’s put Honda’s sedan popular the Accord and Kia’s popular sedan the Forte and compare them across different sections such as price and warranty, exterior and interior dimensions and various features including safety, to see which one is better than the other.

Price

Although both of the cars are a sedan, they are still priced differently due to various reasons such as more specs, different dimensions, etc. These will be explored later on.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for Honda Accord is $26,530 and for Kia Forte is $19,290. Further, the basic warranty offered by Honda if 3 years per roughly 58000 Km. While the basic warranty offered by Kia is for 5 years per roughly 67000 Km.

With this major difference in price and the longer warranty offered, Kia Forte is the winner.

Dimensions

Both of the sedans are made similarly. They are divided into three sections: the engine section, the passenger section and then the trunk section. This is common throughout the sedan cars. However, there is still some variance in the dimensions, one car may be longer or wider than the other thus, providing more legroom. Some have more height than the other which can be crucial as this add to more cargo space.

Honda Accord’s estimated height is 57 inches, the length is 192 inches and width is 73 inches. Kia Forte’s estimated height is 56.5 inches, the length is 183 inches and width is 71 inches. While the height and width of both cars are roughly the same the main difference is in the length, around nine inches.

The front headroom and legroom for both the cars are almost the same, however, the Honda Accord wins major points for effectively using the extra nine inches in length and translating that to almost giving five more inches to the rear passenger legroom and adding to its cargo space at 16.7 cubic feet as opposed to Kia Forte’s 15.3 cubic feet.

As Honda Accord has more legroom and more cargo space, it is the winner of this round.

Features

Some features are now to be expected in any car worth having such as, a Bluetooth connection, a cruise control option and backseats that can be folded to make more room. All of these are available in both of the cars. However, the keyless ignition and the adaptive cruise control – the ability of the car to automatically adjust the speed to maintain a safe distance between itself and the car in front while the cruise control is active, are present even in the basic trim of the Honda Accord but can only be found in the higher trims of the Kia Forte. Other features such as navigation system, parking assistance, heated seats and ventilated seats are also present in both the cars but in the higher trims, not the basics. Moreover, both cars come in a selection of six different colors, including blue, red, black, white and grey. However, the Kia Forte’s interior also comes in two shades: black and grey, while the Honda Accord’s interiors are only in black.

The winner of this round is Honda Accord as its base model offers more features than the base model of the Kia Forte.

Conclusion

While both of the sedans are reliable and dependable, Honda Accord is the winner of this competition. It is more spacious than the Kia Forte. The higher price margin also makes sense as the base model of the Honda Accord has more features included than the base model of the Kia Forte.

However, before deciding on one or the other, it is crucial that you take both of the cars for a test drive to analyze the smoothness and the ease of the drive. Book a test drive at the Kia and Honda Egypt store before arriving, so they can have your vehicle of choice prepared and ready for you.