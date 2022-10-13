It’s that time of the year again when you deck up your home in lights and flowers and fill up your kitchen with all your favourite sweets and food.

A time when you celebrate with all your loved ones and focus on everything that is good. It’s also the time when you consider upgrading your wardrobe, electronics, and jewellery. This year, why not consider upgrading your home too? You can give your home a festive makeover that not only spruces it up for Diwali but also beyond that. And here are some home renovation ideas that you can pick from:

Upgrade the lighting

Diwali is all about lighting up your home. And good lighting is a trend that never goes out of style and can entirely change the ambiance of your space. So instead of just focusing on diyas and string lights this Diwali, you can consider upgrading the lighting in your home. You can redo your living room and opt for the classic false ceiling or go for a smart lighting system. You can also switch up the lighting in other parts of your home such as your kitchen. For instance, you can remodel the cabinets in your kitchen and install under-cabinet light fixtures.

Replace all old furniture

The perfect time to buy new furniture is a festive season like Diwali. Not only is it an auspicious time but you can also find new season collections by brands as well as festive discounts. Depending on your budget, you can choose to replace the old furniture in just one room like your bedroom such as bed, side tables, cupboards, dressing table, and more or replace the furniture in your entire home. It’s best to do the latter since that allows you to create and maintain a consistent aesthetic and vibe in your home. Don’t forget to upgrade soft furnishings in your home such as the curtains, cushions, and rugs to match the new furniture.

Revamp your prayer room

In case you have a prayer room or prayer space in your home, Diwali is the perfect time to revamp it. If you don’t have one but have always wanted to, there’s no better time than Diwali to set it up! While wooden home temples are common, you can opt for a marble one for a more Zen and soothing vibe. Good lighting and comfortable accessories like rugs are also a must for your prayer room.

Try a new colour scheme

Depending on your new furniture and lighting, you can also try a new colour scheme for the walls in your home. For instance, if you want to go for that minimalist and earthy vibe and are buying wooden furniture, you can paint your walls white for a clean look. Alternatively, if you want to go for a vibrant and fun look, you can experiment with bright hues like yellow, blue, and green. In this case, remember to opt for furniture with more neutral colours to balance it out.

Incorporate your personality

Your home is a reflection of who you are and so if you haven’t yet focused on incorporating your personality, this Diwali may just be the time to do so. For instance, if you are a reader and have a massive book collection, don’t hesitate to go all out on building or buying a bookcase that shows that. Or if you like baking, it may be time to finally buy that professional-grade oven you’ve been eyeing for years.

