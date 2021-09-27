While retinol and vitamin C receive more attention, niacinamide is a skincare powerhouse that merits equal recognition. It is the epitome of a multitasker, providing a plethora of benefits that make it an excellent choice for a variety of skin types and complexion concerns. However, incorporating it into your existing skincare routine may seem challenging. Is it acceptable to combine niacinamide with vitamin C and retinol? Is hyaluronic acid an acceptable substitute? We provide an overview of everything you need to know about niacinamide use.

What is niacinamide exactly?

Simply put, it is a B vitamin, one of two forms of vitamin B3, that is involved in a variety of critical cellular processes in the skin.

What skin benefits does it provide?

Secure your seatbelts, as this will be a lengthy list. Niacinamide is an excellent anti-acne treatment. Niacinamide inhibits the production of sebum, which may aid in the prevention of acne and shine. Additionally, the vitamin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which help treat acne and other skin conditions such as eczema.

Niacinamide aids in the formation of the skin barrier, which is beneficial for those who suffer from eczema or sensitive skin. Additionally, it is an effective skin lightening agent, preventing pigment transfer from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes to skin cells on the surface where discoloration is visible.

Additionally, there is evidence that niacinamide may help prevent wrinkles and photoaging by preserving cell function and repairing DNA damage. To summarise, niacinamide has a very limited number of contraindications.

Is it okay to combine niacinamde and retinol?

Yes! Indeed, retinol and niacinamide are recommended in combination for accelerated results. Niacinamide’s soothing properties may also help to alleviate the unpleasant side effects and irritation associated with retinol’s wrinkle-fighting effectiveness.

Is it safe to combine this ingredient with others?

As a general rule, yes, which is why it is found in a wide variety of skincare products and is simple to incorporate into your existing routine. Due to its acne-fighting properties, niacinamide is frequently combined with salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid commonly found in acne products. Combining the oil-removal properties of niacinimadie with the ability of salicylic acid to break down excess oil is an effective way to keep pores clear and breakouts at bay.

Due to its anti-inflammatory and skin barrier-strengthening properties, niacinamide is an excellent choice for combining with alpha-hydroxy acids, which are chemical exfoliants that can cause skin irritation. Because the AHAs exfoliate the dead skin cells that would otherwise prevent the niacinamide from entering, combining them increases the niacinamide’s efficacy. Finally, because niacinamide and hyaluronic acid both have anti-aging properties, they are frequently combined.

What is one point on which the jury is still out? C vitamin. Due to the possibility of vitamin C inactivating niacinamide, the applications should be separated by at least 15 minutes. In fact, the two would have to be heated to interact negatively, which is why an increasing number of cosmetics companies are combining the two in skin-brightening formulations. The bottom line is that if you use a product that contains both vitamin C and niacinamide, it was almost certainly designed to work in conjunction with one another. If you are using two products that contain these chemicals, wait 15 minutes between applications or apply one in the morning and the other in the evening.

Is it necessary for me to use niacinamide?

In a nutshell, yes. One of the most pleasant aspects of niacinamide is not only the extensive list of benefits, but also how well it is tolerated, especially by those with sensitive skin. This makes it an appealing option for those with sensitive skin to more commonly used acne or skin lightening agents such as benzoyl peroxide or retinoids.