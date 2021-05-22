Male Pattern Baldness is the most common type of hair loss that affects men at some stage of their life. By the age of 50, most men have some degree of hair loss, however in some cases it starts at a very early age of 20. Some of us may handle this situation positively and stay unfazed. But many of us get emotionally distressed and suffer from issues like social anxiety and lack of self-esteem.

Symptoms of Male Pattern Alopecia

Hair loss in men can be seen in various ways. It can come gradually or suddenly. Here are a few symptoms:

Gradual thinning at the top of your head.

Sudden extreme hair loss.

Receding hairline.

Difficulty in styling your hair.

Seeing more than normal hair on your pillow or in the shower.

Circular or patchy bald spots.

Diffuse thinning.

What causes Male Pattern Hair Loss?

This type of hair loss happens because your body produces androgens or male hormones. These hormones affect hair growth and contribute to hair loss. Hormones such as Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) are one of the main hormones which cause hair loss. DHT is a byproduct of testosterone produced by your body.

DHT accelerates hair fall by binding to the hair follicle. This weakens the root which causes the hair to fall out. After this the new hair that comes in its place is thinner and shorter. If your hair is more sensitive to the DHT levels then you might suffer from hair loss at a very early age.

When to see a doctor?

You will need to visit a Hair Specialist or Dermatologist as they are the main doctors who treat skin, hair and nails. The best time to see a doctor is as soon as you experience any symptoms. Without treatment, it may be difficult to regrow the lost hair later. The hair loss treatment will prevent any further loss and promote regrowth of the lost hair.

Treatment Options for Male Pattern Hair Loss

Your treatment might include different medications, your doctor will prescribe the best ones for you.

Vitamin pills – Your doctor might prescribe you cyclical vitamin therapy to increase the growth and health of your hair.

Finasteride – This is an FDA approved medication that reduces the production of DHT in your body.

Minoxidil – This is another FDA approved medication that slows down hair loss.

Hair transplant: This is a cosmetic surgery. Your doctor will remove some healthy hair from the back of your head and would plug them in at the areas affected.

PRP Hair Treatment – This treatment uses healing factors from your own blood to stop hair fall and promote regrowth.

Meso-therapy – This treatment is done along with micro-needling of the scalp to improve blood circulation.

How to Prevent Hair Loss?

Quit smoking.

Exercise daily to increase blood circulation.

Do some stress-releasing activities.

Have a proper sleep pattern.

Don’t use harsh hair products.

Meditate everyday.

Drink an adequate amount of water every day.

Stop using blow dryers.

Regularly massage your scalp.

Make most of what you have.

Stay positive.

Wrapping it Up

Most men suffer from hair fall. Do not stress about it as there are a many FDA-approved and effective hair loss treatments available today. Stay positive and never let your self-esteem fall due to hair loss.