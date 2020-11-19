Safety is the most critical aspect of any fleet management company. If you want your fleet to function correctly, then you have to make your transport business secure in every aspect. To reduce additional costs and monitor your staff, every fleet owner must have a GPS tracker for truck. It will help you monitor your driver anytime. Not only that, but it will give you important alerts also regarding your business. Managing a fleet is not easy because you have to take care of each vehicle, unlike personal vehicle owners. In this article, we will discuss how a GPS tracker can help you in making progressive plans for the future for your fleet and how it can save you some money also.

Reduce Engine Idling

Engine idling takes place when your engine is running, but your vehicle isn’t moving. Engine idling is a widespread occurrence in fleet businesses, but fleet managers don’t pay much attention to it. It occurs throughout the day many times whenever your drive gets stuck in traffic. Many people have the wrong assumption that if you turn off your engine & then start it again when you get out of traffic wastes more fuel. It’s entirely a false assumption, moreover leaving your engine for more than 10 seconds can lead to the creation of many greenhouse gases & uses more fuel in comparison to turning it off & starting again. Therefore, fleet managers must understand that due to this engine idling, how much gas they waste? How much money is their company wasting due to this?

To reduce engine idling, fleet managers must install the GPS tracker for trucks, which lets you monitor your driver anytime so that whenever your drive wastes fuel, you can tell him to turn off the engine over the phone.

Developing Successful Strategies

One of the biggest mistakes fleet owners makes developing non-measurable plans & strategies, which isn’t fruitful for any company. Efficient planning is the key to any business’s success, but for that, you must have to measure your previous strategies and why your plans are failing. To know that where your planning is lacking, you must have measurable data at your disposal. To get data and complete your vehicle’s analysis regularly, you must have an Onelap GPS tracking system in your car to get a detailed day-to-day analysis of your car, leading to measurable and sensible future planning.

Vehicle Maintenance

Skipping vehicle maintenance has become a habit for fleet owners. It’s very easy to put off care when you have different trucks running on various routes. Fleet managers think that by skipping time to time maintenance, they’re saving time, but in the future, they will waste time & money both because of ignoring maintenance. In the end, it will result in a much bigger issue, which will affect your vehicle very severely. If you want to avoid this situation in the future, you must have a GPS tracker installed in your truck. Installation of a GPS tracking device gives you time-to-time reports about your vehicle’s health so that you don’t skip its maintenance.

Anti-Theft

This function can prove very handy for fleet managers because it gives you a theft alert whenever someone tries to start your vehicle in your absence. Let’s take an example. Suppose your driver is coming back from a long ride after delivering to the client, and he’s feeling very stressed & hungry, so he decides to stop the truck at the nearest restaurant to relax and eat something. While he’s eating food at the restaurant, a suspicious person sees the vehicle & sees that nobody is there and decides to steal it. Still, due to the GPS tracker, you get instant alerts on your mobile app & with the help of this alert, you can stop your vehicle from stealing. Even if the thief manages to steal, you can track him with the help of Onelap GPS tracking application & can recover your truck.

GPS Tracker Saves You Time

Ask any businessman what the best advice you would give to a new businessman who has just started his business is? He will give only one suggestion that “Time is Money” if you’re running a business. This quote fits perfectly for the fleet managers also. Today, every fleet owner works continuously to make effective and impactful business strategies to grow consistently. There are so many things that can impact your fleet productivity. Today, fleet owners worldwide are required to use GPS trackers for safety purposes. With that said, the right GPS tracking software can change your business for the better. Onelap GPS technology offers such benefits that can enhance productivity.

Update Routing

If you want to keep your client happy, then giving him consignments on time or before time is the key. Onelap GPS fleet tracking software can help you achieve that because it shows your driver the best route with less traffic to reach the destination to get the destination at the scheduled time. This can also help you gain your clients’ trust and make long-term business relations with them.

Data Entry

One of the most irritating things for any fleet manager is to enter vehicle and driver data manually. This task is time-consuming and hectic, which can lead to a lack of focus in other areas of the business. With the help of GPS tracking software, you can get rid of this burden because it automates the whole process. GPS software monitors the vehicle status, distance traveled, and tracks maintenance for you.

Improve Communication

Communication is essential for any business’ success. Lack of communication can cause delays in reaching your clients’ consignments, which isn’t a good thing for your fleet in the market. Delay in service can result in losing your long-term clients to your competitors, which is the last thing you want. Onelap GPS tracker for a fleet can help keep your clients happy. With the help of driver monitoring, you know exactly where your drivers are throughout the day.

Conclusion

Due to safety and security reasons, most fleet businesses are using GPS tracking devices for their business. Using a GPS tracker for the vehicle isn’t enough but finding the right GPS tracking software for your fleet is essential. Onelap GPS tracker for trucks is precisely the GPS tracking app your fleet needs, which gives you real-time alerts and lets you track your fleet on a single screen.