Do you have wrinkles that make you feel old and give you low self-esteem? Here is a sure shot way to do away with wrinkles. Botox treatment to give your skin a smoother look. Botox is currently the leading plastic surgery treatment in America in treating wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and lines between your eyebrows. Ever wondered how movie celebrities maintain such an ageless look?

How does Botox work?

Botox works on the nerves by slowing down nerve signals that cause muscle contraction. Muscles contract when the nerves release a chemical called acetylcholine at the nerve endings, where it meets with muscle cells. When you are injected with Botox, it impedes acetylcholine release, thus stopping the muscles from contracting.

What will Botox do for me?

This treatment can get rid of all your wrinkles on the forehead, between your eyebrows and at the outer corner of your eyes. In addition to that, it can give you high arched, shapely eyebrows. You can also choose to have a mini-facelift and neck lift with Botox. A dilute dose of Botox can erase your open pores and give you a glowing skin.

Am I the right candidate for Botox?

There is no age restriction for Botox. Neither is there any strict contra-indication. But you should discuss with your dermatologist about your medications, allergies, any health conditions and other such issues for them to help you make the right decision.

To be considered the right candidate for this procedure, you should have generally healthy skin and be an adult of over 18 years of age, good overall health, and not be pregnant or breastfeeding.

Is there anything I should avoid after Botox?

After the procedure, there are a few precautions you can take to achieve good results. They include:

Avoid alcohol

Before undergoing the procedure, your doctor may ask you to stop taking alcohol because it causes bruising.

Avoid sunlight

After the procedure, it is recommended that you avoid harsh sun exposure for at least two days. Sunlight increases blood pressure and may lead to bruising.

Avoid touching your face

Touching your face promotes the spreading of Botox. It is recommended that you avoid touching the face for two days.

Avoid sleeping on the area

Try not to sleep on the face to avoid putting pressure on the treated area. This will also allow the Botox to settle in your muscles.

Avoid any other skincare procedures like facials, massages, scrubs, and dermal fillers.

Is Botox a safe treatment?

Botox is a safe treatment procedure and approved by FDA. It can be used to address various conditions such as migraines. Before undergoing the procedure, your doctor will consider some factors so that you get satisfactory results. Side effects rarely occur, and if they do, they are minimal.

You should note that the level of healing after undergoing the procedure varies depending on the people. Some people can respond quicker than others. Also, some may get minimal results. It is essential to discuss with your doctor what you expect from the procedure. Deciding whether to have Botox is a personal choice, but speak to your dermatologist first if you decide to go ahead with treatment. Tell them why you need it and what your expectations are. Your doctor will identify the proper treatment based on your expectations that will yield satisfactory outcomes.