Double chin is a dreaded condition. You can cover up with scarves or turtlenecks in the winter, but in the summer, you have no choice but to bare it all. You are no longer required to remain hidden. There are, believe it or not, safe and dependable ways for double chin reduction in Mumbai.

What exactly is a Double Chin?

A double chin is technically referred to as submental fat. The submental space is located between the face and the neck, just below the chin and above the middle of the neck. The extra fat in that area is referred to as a double chin. Most people believe that a double chin is caused by weight gain or being overweight. While this may be true for some, even those who are not overweight can have a double chin. It could be caused by genetics or by sagging skin as a result of ageing.

Cosmetic Procedures for Double Chin Removal

1) Lipo-sculpture

No, this isn’t liposuction, where fat cells are “vacuumed” out of the desired area. Liposculpture is a finer-tuned procedure. Liposculpture reshapes the chin to a more desirable appearance by removing and possibly relocating fat. This procedure is mostly used on people who were overweight and lost enough weight to qualify for surgery, as well as those who were born with a double chin. This procedure is not recommended for people who have loose skin due to ageing.

2) Submentoplasty

The space where the double chin is located is known as the submental space. The root word “-plasty” means “surgical moulding or forming.” “The surgical moulding or forming of the space where the double chin resides,” says the dictionary. Submentoplasty involves a surgeon making small incisions in fatty areas and using liposuction to remove fat, tightening the skin and muscles.

3) Mesotherapy (Kybella)

Kybella has become a very popular way to get rid of a double chin. Mesotherapy is a procedure that involves injecting a drug containing fat-dissolving substances into the chin/neck area. The drug used in the procedure, deoxycholic acid, also known as Kybella, is injected at least 20 times during a single treatment. In general, an individual can have up to six treatments with one month in between. Kybella results are typically visible in 4 to 6 weeks. The fact that deoxycholic acid destroys fat cells means that they can no longer store new cells in that area, which is why it is such a popular choice. Once you’ve finished treatment, you’re good to go for the rest of your life.

Double Chin Reduction at Home

1) Creams for Firming

Many people include firming creams in their morning routine. These medicated creams can make your skin appear tighter. Unfortunately, these creams are only temporary and may only be effective for a few hours. As a result, they necessitate multiple applications throughout the day. But be cautious. Too much of these creams can cause skin thinning or have less of an effect over time.

2) Chin Workouts

If you have a double chin as a result of your weight, you may be able to slim down the fat by doing several exercises several times a day.

3) Exercise and a Healthy Diet

Whether you specifically target the double chin or not, it won’t matter if you don’t start taking care of your entire body. Weight loss can be aided by changing your diet and incorporating exercise into your daily routine. You may even notice that the double chin begins to fade on its own.

Whatever path you choose, Ambrosia Aesthetics can help you with your double chin removal in Mumbai.