Chemical peels can improve the appearance of the skin. A chemical solution is applied to the skin in this treatment, causing it to eventually peel off. New skin is typically smoother and less wrinkled than old skin.

Chemical peels are available for virtually any part of your body including the face, neck, and hands; or even full body.

What Does a Chemical Peel Do for Your Skin?

Reduce the appearance of fine lines under the eyes and around the mouth.

Treat sun-damaged and ageing wrinkles.

Enhance the appearance of minor scars.

Treat specific types of acne.

Reduce the appearance of age spots, freckles, and dark patches (melasma) caused by pregnancy or the use of birth control pills.

Enhance the appearance and feel of your skin.

After chemical peeling, sun-damaged areas may improve.

Because skin is temporarily more sensitive to the sun after a chemical peel, use sunscreen every day. On the label, it should say “broad-spectrum,” which means it protects against UVA and UVB rays from the sun. It should also be a physical sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and limit your time in the sun, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Who Is an Appropriate Candidate for a Chemical Peel?

In general, patients with fair skin and light hair are better candidates for chemical peels. Depending on the type of problem being treated, you may also have good results if you have darker skin. However, you may be more prone to having uneven skin tone after the procedure.

Chemical peel treatment does not work well on skin that sags, bulges, or has more severe wrinkles. Other cosmetic surgical procedures, such as laser resurfacing, a facelift, brow lift, eyelid lift, or soft tissue filler, may be required (collagen or fat). A dermatologic surgeon can advise you on the best course of treatment for you.

Before Getting a Chemical Peel

Inform your doctor if you have a history of scarring, recurring cold sores, or facial X-rays.

Before having a chemical peel, your doctor may ask you to stop taking certain medications and prepare your skin by using Retin-A, Renova, or glycolic acid. Antibiotics or antiviral medications may also be prescribed by the doctor.

Determine the depth of your peel with the help of your doctor. This decision is influenced by the state of your skin and your treatment objectives.

How Chemical Peels Are Performed

A chemical peel can be obtained at a good dermatology clinic. It is an outpatient procedure, which means there will be no overnight stay.

Your dermatologist who performs your peel will first thoroughly clean your skin. Then they will apply one or more chemical solutions to small areas of your skin, such as glycolic acid, trichloroacetic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid, or carbolic acid (phenol). This creates a controlled wound, allowing new skin to grow in its place.

Most people experience a burning sensation that lasts about five to ten minutes, followed by a stinging sensation during a chemical peel. Applying cool compresses to the skin may help to alleviate the stinging sensation. During or after a deeper peel, you may require pain medication.

What to Expect Following a Chemical Peel

Depending on the type of chemical peel, a sunburn-like reaction occurs after the procedure. Peeling is typically characterized by redness followed by scaling that lasts three to seven days. Mild peels can be repeated every one to four weeks until you achieve the desired look.

Medium-depth and deep peeling may cause swelling as well as blisters that break, crust, turn brown, and peel off over a seven to fourteen-day period. If necessary, medium-depth peels can be repeated every six to twelve months.