Do you wish to avoid surgery while having your nose reshaped? You’re not on your own. Nose jobs are becoming increasingly popular, and many people are opting for non-surgical Rhinoplasty as a less invasive solution to their nose problems. It is a non-surgical hyaluronic acid dermal filler injection rather than a Rhinoplasty. This procedure’s implicit promise is that it will provide a quick fix for a common cosmetic issue, such as a crooked nose.

Non-surgical Rhinoplasty is becoming more popular as the procedure becomes more visible on social media. People will, of course, become interested as the idea spreads. People are intrigued by the prospect of achieving excellent results without undergoing extensive surgery.

Surgical Rhinoplasty vs. Nose Fillers

By injecting dermal filler into the nasal valleys and curves, rhinoplasty (surgical nose job) patients can achieve a smoother nose shape. To determine whether a patient is a good candidate for surgery, a dermatologist considers a number of factors. Liquid nose jobs can be used to correct a dorsal hump, raise a drooping tip, fill in contour defects, and correct minor nasal asymmetries or crookedness. If you’re considering surgery but aren’t sure if you want to go ahead with it, you can try dermal fillers to see how they affect your nose before committing to surgery. This gives patients the opportunity to decide whether or not they like their new nose.

Nasal filler, on the other hand, is less suitable for those who have functional issues. Surgery is required to correct any breathing problems. Non-surgical nose jobs are not an option for people who want to correct a crooked nose or a wide nasal base, or who need significant or permanent change.

What are the potential consequences and risks?

Injectable filler for a more defined nose is an inconsistency because it dissolves on its own, making maintenance difficult. This is especially important for the nose tip because cartilage should be as close to the skin as possible. There will always be some structural presence in a pleasing nose. The tip of the nose can appear droopy or puffy depending on how well the filler is placed.

However, there is greater concern about injecting filler into the nose, where blood vessels are densely packed. You should go to great lengths to find the best dermatologist in Mumbai who specialises in nose fillers. Incorrectly placed filler can cause issues.

Because of the risk of complications and the limited aesthetic options, non-surgical nose jobs are rarely performed. If a patient is unconcerned about nasal breadth, a dermal filler can be used to correct a moderate nasal hump. Fillers could help to smooth out the hump. Filling in the valley with fillers reduces the size of the mountain.

More Considerations When Choosing a Nose Filler

Nose fillers in Mumbai typically cost Rs 24,000 and up and take 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Because patients feel less pain when the procedure begins, surgeons apply topical numbing lotion to their patients about 20 minutes before the procedure begins. After adjusting the nasal tip, surgeons address the bridge of the nose.

There may be some bruising and swelling a few days after the injection. Cold compresses can be useful in this situation. Avoid exercise and blood thinners such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or alcohol for up to 48 hours after dermal filler injections to reduce the risk of bleeding complications. The effects will last approximately a year, but they may fade as soon as six months. If a patient is unhappy with the results of their surgical Rhinoplasty, their noses can be reset with a hyaluronidase injection.

In conclusion

Make sure your dermatologist is fully qualified, certified, and capable when deciding between traditional and non-surgical Rhinoplasty. Trust your doctor because he or she is in charge of handling any problems that may arise. Examine their outcomes to ensure that their sense of style is similar to yours.

Before and after photos must be taken from every angle possible. Check the images for consistency before and after the intervention once more. Those patient selfies you’ve been taking, on the other hand, are deceptive. What you can do with lighting and makeup has a significant impact on the visible results. One perspective may say it’s all good, while another believes it’s all bad. It is critical to consider how the results appear from all angles when inspecting a doctor’s work.