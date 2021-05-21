There are numerous content forms, including video, text, audio, infographics, blog posts, and articles. However, ebooks often get lesser than their due share of love. Ebooks are a vital component in the new frontier of digital marketing in today’s day and age. They provide you with a new and improved way of marketing your products and services. More and more businesses are utilizing them to accomplish their marketing goals. The reason behind this is simple; ebooks can increase customer engagement and, in turn, bring in more sales via lead generation. Besides that, ebooks also allow you to establish yourself as an expert in your target niche while increasing your business’s exposure and chances of making profits online.

Marketers, business owners, and entrepreneurs who’ve embraced ebooks can attest to ebooks’ effectiveness in product promotion or lead generation. Compared to videos or articles, ebooks make your business feel far more valuable. And you can write about any topic or subject matter in an ebook. That said, you would strictly want to use it for marketing purposes alone. In this article, we’ll look at a few smart ways to use ebooks for marketing your business effectively.

As a tool to provide valuable industry information and solutions

What information can you consider as ‘valuable’ for potential customers? If you want to use an ebook to market and promote your business, there is no doubt you need to create one that’s jam-packed with helpful information. To do this correctly, strictly focus on conveying information rather than presenting a sales pitch about your products or services to your customers.

Your main goal should be to provide customers an ebook that includes insider knowledge about your industry. It will allow you to establish yourself as an expert in your niche and attract more customers. When you provide your customers with real solutions to real problems via your ebook, they won’t hesitate to visit your business website and purchase from it. To get started, create an informative ebook with designrr ebook creation tool and bump up your marketing efforts!

A way to collaborate with influencers

One of the most effective strategies for marketing your business with an ebook is collaborating with influencers in your niche. If you are relatively new in the market and want your customers to see you as an expert, why not reach out to people who are already well known?

Work out a solid collaboration plan, and think of a win-win situation for both you and the influencer. Approach an industry leader professionally and present them with the idea of being featured inside your ebook. When you include expert opinions and recommendations in your content, you can benefit from their influence and provide customers with more value. Plus, the influencer will end up promoting your business once she or he shares your ebook with their followers. The collaboration will significantly benefit your brand’s reach in the digital space.

As a free giveaway

If you want to create a viral marketing campaign to promote your business using an ebook, give away your ebook for no costs whatsoever. Nobody hates free stuff. By giving away your best ebooks for free, you are instantly reaching out to a broader audience and improving your chances of acquiring more leads on a global level.

You might ask the question, ‘how does giving away your best ebooks for free promote your business and increase sales?’ When you give away thousands of copies containing valuable information, more and more users will click the download button. Consequently, more people will read the ebook and share your ebook on social media platforms.

As a lead magnet to build an email list

No matter your customers’ position in the sales cycle, you have to get them on your email list. And an ebook can provide you with the means to do so. You may want to do this for various reasons. However, your primary goal should be to create a list of potential leads to nurture and bring them into a sales funnel around your email marketing campaign. But, this also means that you have to offer customers something in return for their email addresses. Enter Ebooks.

If you’re not to keep on handing out your ebooks for free, use them as a lead magnet in the form of gated content. You can offer website visitors ebooks containing guides, explanations, or content that provides valuable information on a particular subject matter. Customers won’t give out their personal information unless they know that they are getting something of value. So, ensure that you create an ebook that answers all the questions and provides solutions to all the problems that can pop up in your customers’ minds.

As a tool to share information about products

When your customers are in the purchase phase of the sales funnel, they have given your product a chance and are about to decide to purchase it. You need to make the most of such an opportunity and turn such prospects into loyal, paying customers. While a tangible product such as a product manual can get the job done, ebooks are still a viable option to educate tech-savvy customers about your products.

Such an ebook can come in the form of a how-to guide or an instruction manual that makes your products a little easy to understand and use. It can also consist of various tips and tricks that help customers make the most of the service they’ve signed up for or the product they have just purchased. By doing this, your customers will know the amount of care you have put into your products and will be more likely to click on the purchase CTA and promote your products to others.

Conclusion

Ebooks are an excellent way to generate revenue, leads and establish your business’s reputation as an expert and leader in your niche. Ebooks also allow companies to share exclusive deals and promotions, share how-to guides, and expand their marketing reach. With so many benefits and ease of creation, incorporating ebooks into your overall digital marketing strategy is a no-brainer.