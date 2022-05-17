Fans And Bettors Are Getting Ready For The 2022 US Open

The global online sports betting market has seen explosive growth over the last five years. While the United Kingdom and the United States are behind much of this recent growth, many other countries are not far behind due to increasing levels of cell phone use.

In the past, sports betting on cricket tournaments such as the Ashes and the ICC World Twenty20 have taken precedence due to the great popularity of the game. India is the current favorite to win the ICC World Twenty20 with odds of 3/1, so will be a popular choice when the tournament gets going. Wagering on international and national soccer has also become very popular worldwide. Living a long way from a soccer team’s home area is often no obstacle to following its progress and betting on its games.

Another popular tournament amongst sports bettors worldwide is the US Open Championship, a national open golf championship in the United States. The 72-hole stroke play tournament will return this summer in Massachusetts, and it will be a major topic of interest in the global gambling industry. Here’s what we know about the upcoming tournament.

The 2022 US Open

The 2022 tournament is the 122nd US Open, and the event will take place from June 16th to 19th at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. The Country Club is one of the oldest golf courses in the United States; it has hosted several USGA tournaments, including the 1913 US Open, where then-unknown golfer Francis Ouimet took home the title. Today, Ouimet is known as the “father of amateur golf.”

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the tournament last year, and the 27-year-old will again be competing for the title this year. Rahm is a firm favorite to win again. Earlier this year he became the 2022 Mexico Open champion. The other favorites for the 2022 US Open include the Americans Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

After years of being at the top of his game, @JonRahmpga has achieved victory at the @usopengolf. Congratulations Jon on winning your 1st Major title and representing the next generation of European talent with your new status as world number 1. #RolexFamily #USOpen #Perpetual pic.twitter.com/UVrsb6PSU9 — ROLEX (@ROLEX) June 21, 2021

How Can You Watch The 2022 US Open?

There are many places where fans can watch the tournament or at least see highlights. The US Open golf tournament is a mainstay of television schedules around the world. Last year it was shown on television in 52 countries including India. Fans can also use social media to catch glimpses of the tournament. The United States Golf Association has an official YouTube channel showing footage from the US Open and other tournaments. Videos there also include classic finishes and in depth looks at leading male and female golfers.

For those in the United States, NBC and the Golf Channel hold the broadcasting rights for this year’s US Open. The two channels will split the coverage, and NBC’s streaming service Peacock will also feature streams of the tour. Sports fans and bettors in the United Kingdom can watch the 2022 US Open on Sky Sports. If someone just wants to find highlights from the tour as well as player interviews and swing analysis, they can check out the PGA Tour’s official YouTube channel. These highlights are free, and they keep everyone informed on the highs and lows of the tournament.

Betting on sports has been around for decades, though the market has changed considerably since the introduction of online gambling. While everyone’s favorite sport differs, there are still a few events that always attract global punters. The US Open golf championship is one, and this year’s event will be the talk of the summer in the gambling market.