Laser hair removal treatment is one of the most common cosmetic treatments. And not only women but men also get this treatment to achieve smooth skin. And get rid of unwanted and excessive hairs.

This treatment can be easily used for almost any body part, such as the face, back, chest, neck, or entire body. However, taking proper care of the face before and after the laser hair treatment is extremely important. By neglecting this, one can minimize the positive effects of laser hair removal treatment.

If it's your second session, you might know some of the dos and don'ts. However, if you are considering booking your first session, you might have to know plenty of things. A dermatologist can properly guide you through the entire journey that will make your journey much easier.



Dos And Don’ts For Laser Hair Removal

Healthy skin is the most important thing one should focus on before getting laser hair removal treatment. So this way, the laser can detect the hair follicles and the chances of the laser becoming effective increases.

Do’s – Wearing Sunscreen

Don’t go outside without wearing SPF 30 or sunscreen higher than that. Even planning a trip or going to the market, don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

Don’t – Sunburn or Tan

Avoid going where your skin can get tanned, especially at beaches and places like that. It’s because it can harm your skin and skin color. This can make the process of laser hair removal extremely tough and time-consuming.

Do – Shaving

If you wish to make the treatment more effective, shave the area that will be projected to the light. That way, lasers can easily detect hair follicles and eliminate them easily from the roots.

Don’t – Plucking or Waxing.

Avoid plucking or waxing hair before laser hair removal treatment. It’s because these methods remove the roots of the hair. The laser hair removal treatment will not work properly when the roots are removed. Due to this reason, you might not see any results at all. That’s why it would be wise to avoid these products and procedures.

Do’s and Don’ts for Laser Hair Removal – After

Taking care of skin after the treatment is also necessary to avoid any issue or skin disorder. Follow these dos and don’ts to save your skin.

Do – Gentle Cleansing

Some people assume that they should completely avoid cleansing. This is nothing more than a baselessly lame myth. However, the person should instead do regular cleansing on the face. But make sure not to be too harsh on your skin. Instead, massage and cleanse with gentle light hands.

Don’ts – Avoid Makeup

Don’t apply any makeup for a day. It’s because the skin is extremely sensitive at that time. Even if you try putting on some makeup or skin products, you might get inflammation.

Do – Use Moisturizer

A lot of moisture from the skin can be lost because of this treatment. A person can, however, get rid of this by using moisturizer. One must use it as prescribed by the dermatologist.

Don’t – Scratch

There are high chances that you might feel itching on the face after treatment. However, avoid scratching the face. It might cause severe damage to the skin.

