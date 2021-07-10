After the age of thirty or forty, upper facial ageing is common. There is no more visible area of your face where ageing occurs than around your eyes and eyelids. Because they age faster, they are frequently the first areas of the face that people choose to treat with cosmetic procedures. Ageing of the eyelids is quickly followed by ageing of the lips, mouth, jawline, cheeks, and temples. However, for many people, the first step is to rejuvenate the upper face and eyelids, which raises the question, “What should I do?” Is surgery required, or are injectables/ lasers a better option? If surgery is the only option, which procedure should I go with – brow lift vs eyelid surgery? How do I know which of these two options will produce the best results?

Eyelid Lift Or Brow Lift?

As with all cosmetic procedures, there is rarely a ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL solution that perfectly fits every person’s face. Typically, you’ll be able to select from a number of viable options. They will, however, have different costs, time frames, risks, and downtime.

Cosmetic injections alone can rejuvenate the eye area in some patients. At least for the time being. Others may require surgery if their skin has lost too much elasticity to benefit from injections in that area.

A Cosmetic Surgeon, can assist you in evaluating your best options, including non-surgical and surgical solutions. This assessment is based on a number of factors;

This includes a professional evaluation of your;

Skin elasticity and health

Anatomy

Ageing of the face

The width of your brows and upper eyelids.

It may also include an evaluation of your non-surgical options for improving the appearance of your eyes and brows. Cosmetic dermal filler injections, for example, or muscle relaxing injections. There are numerous factors to consider when deciding between a brow lift and an eyelid reduction – and whether you may require both.

An experienced Surgeon can advise you on the best eyelid reduction or brow lift surgery options to address your specific concerns.

Your Cosmetic Surgeon can advise you on the following based on your skin and facial anatomy:

Angularity of your brows

Excessive skin on the upper and lower eyelids

The risks of choosing one procedure over another in terms of the effects and impact on the overall appearance of the face

How to Resolve Your Issues in the Most Efficient Way

It is important to note that a brow lift is not intended to reduce wrinkles on the forehead; rather, it is intended to align the brows in a more elevated, but still natural, position on the forehead.

Consider wrinkle relaxers and other cosmetic injections for wrinkle reduction.

Choose Your Plastic Surgeon Carefully

Look for a specialist such as a Specialist Plastic Surgeon or an Oculoplastic Surgeon. No one wants to risk a bad blepharoplasty, so make sure you understand and avoid the higher risks of medical tourism or low-cost offers for eyelid reductions from unqualified or inexperienced surgeons.

Eyelid and brow surgery are extremely difficult procedures. They must be carried out with meticulous planning and surgical precision, necessitating the most advanced surgical skills. You should ideally have these surgeries performed by a well-known expert in the field of Cosmetic Surgery.

Is sun exposure making facial ageing worse? Does that include the skin on the upper and lower eyelids?

In most cases, the eyelid area is the first to show signs of ageing on the face. This is due to the following factors:

The skin is becoming thinner.

Facial and eye muscles move a lot.

And your facial expressions put a strain on the area on a regular basis.

People who live in tropical countries may experience premature ageing of their eyelids. This is due to both sun exposure (UV damage) and frequent squinting, both of which can have an impact on the resiliency of your eyelid skin.

However, whether your skin and eyelids look good at forty, fifty, or even sixty years old is not entirely dependent on sun exposure. It is also affected by your skin tone, pigmentation levels, skincare regimens, facial anatomy, and dynamic expressions. So how much sunlight you get DOES matter. However, genetics, skin health, and facial anatomy all play a role in your facial ageing. This includes the anatomical position of your brow area, how it changes as you age, and the skin of your eyelids.

How To Choose between a Brow Lift and Eyelid surgery?

In general, the position of the brow – as well as the laxity of the eyelid skin between the brow and upper lashes – plays a role in these decisions. A low brow position indicates that blepharoplasty may produce unsatisfactory results. However, it is highly dependent on a variety of factors. These issues are best evaluated by a Surgeon who has excellent communication skills as well as advanced eye area rejuvenation surgical abilities.

Some General Guidelines:

If you have very low brows, you may require a brow lift. Alternatively, if the brow area sags to a level that makes a successful upper eyelid lift impossible without a brow lift.

A combined eyelid surgery and brow lift procedure may also be an option for you. This can assist you in achieving a more refreshed appearance.

These can be completed separately or in tandem.

Many patients will begin with one procedure, but some will be advised that both will produce better results.

If your brows are naturally raised and not just because you want to see better, a brow lift can make you appear ‘stunned’ or ‘surprised.’

Upper eyelid surgery will be the best option for many patients. However, for patients with low brows, a brow lift may be a better option. Some patients will benefit from both procedures, or from both the upper and lower eyelids.