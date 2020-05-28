Ferozpur: From the last few months due to the Coronavirus epidemic people were forced to stay in their homes, but the heat in May is affecting public life.

At the same time, shopkeepers are also facing an economic downturn due to the slump in sales. People are using a variety of juices, cold drinks, lemonade, and other cold drinks to escape the heat.

The heat of the sun has been raising the concerns of the general public. Everywhere, in various markets in Jalalabad city, crowds were seen at cold drink shops, sugarcane juice stalls.

What people say

The temperature in Jalalabad city is hovering above 45 degrees. One person said, “We should consume more water, lassi, and other liquids due to the heat and avoid going out in the sun,”. Heat can be avoided only by sitting in a cool place and wearing light-colored clothes.

What Doctors SAY

We talked to Dr. Mehrotra of Jalalabad about this matter and he said “Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are at higher risk of getting heatstroke,” Mehrotra said. So it is wise not to leave the house without a reason.

He said that the head should be covered while going out of the house and water and cold drinks should be used as much as possible from time to time to avoid heat.