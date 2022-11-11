Clean Sleep is Australia’s leading carpet cleaning company. We are dependable, experienced, competent, certified, and insured, having our presence in different cities of Australia including Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Australia, Perth, Hobart, and Canberra. We offer our professional carpet cleaning services at affordable rates catering to both residential and commercial areas. Avail of carpet cleaning, curtain cleaning, upholstery cleaning, mattress washing and tile and grout cleaning services all under one roof. Clean Sleep has cleaners from all around Australia, so they can readily attend to your cleaning issues and provide you with the service you require.

Difference between Carpet Cleaning and Carpet Steam Cleaning

● Carpet Dry Cleaning requires minimum water quantity. The module is sprayed with an absorbent compound. A mechanised brush is used to dissolve all dirt and small particles over the carpet. The vacuum cleaner can suck them out. Thus, after the process, your carpet is clean and dry.

● The steam purification process requires very hot water and a cleaning solution to deeply clean it is pushed into the carpet. After that, the excess water is drawn from the carpet. The treatment of heat water kills most of the bacteria on your carpet and below, giving your carpet a new look.

The Advantages of Carpet Cleaning Services

When you don’t have time to devote to long carpet cleaning techniques, carpet cleaning is the ideal option. Also, this does not imply that this procedure is ineffective; it cleans the carpet rapidly while removing all stains and leaving it fully clean. The following are the benefits of using this method:

This procedure keeps your carpet clean for a long time and enhances the life of your carpet.

This process is really fast, and you can walk on your carpet in as little as 20 to 60 minutes after cleaning.

The carpet cleaning procedure removes spills, grime, and stains, as well as unwanted odours and restores the lustre of your carpet.

Carpet Cleaning Process

We follow a standardised process that ensures the best results. Have a look at our systematic process.

Inspection

Our experts will inspect the region to identify problems and solutions.

Vacuuming

Pre-vacuuming is required to remove dirt particles from the surface and prevent any mess from forming during the cleaning process.

Soaking

Before cleaning, soak the objects in water to prepare them for the application of cleaning agents and stain removers.

Agitation and Rinsing

This is a method of extracting dirt and stain particles from deep within the body using equipment.

Removal and drying of water

We will wash away the cleaning residues and remove the water from the cleaned item before leaving it to dry.

Final Examination

Following that, we seek for the final examination to correct any errors. If necessary, we can offer deodorisation services.

End of Lease Services

Our carpet dry cleaning service in Australia is also recommended for end-of-lease carpet cleaning. All tenants must return the property in the same condition in which it was delivered to them. This would also necessitate the tenants returning the carpet in their rental house or business property to its former state. Our Australian carpet cleaning experts can help you with that. We can make certain that the carpet in your rental home does not stand in the way of you receiving your bond money.

If you require time-saving and dependable end of lease carpet cleaning in Australia, dry cleaning carpet service will be of great assistance to you. Our dry carpet cleaning service is adaptable, efficient, and time-efficient. This allows us to restore your carpet’s natural condition and beauty. You save money, time, and safeguard the return of your bond money by using carpet cleaning services. And, because we are available 24 hours a day, you may call us at any time of day or night, and we will come inspect your carpet right immediately.

FAQs

1. What is the difference between carpet dry cleaning and steam cleaning?

The dry cleaning procedure breaks down dirty particles with specialist cleaning ingredients and removes dirt with a rotating agitation toll. The residue is then removed using a vacuum cleaner.

The steam cleaning procedure penetrates the carpet by using hot water and a washing agent solution in the steamer. Steam at high temperatures kills bacteria and removes stains from carpets.

2. Are your cleaning methods suitable for my children?

For all of our services, we exclusively utilise non-toxic carpet cleaning products. They are not harmful to your family members or pets. To learn more about our services, please contact us at xxx.

3. Do I always require a professional cleaning service for my carpet?

Every carpet needs professional cleaning and restoration every now and then. It is vital to protect your carpet from irreversible damage caused by dirt, difficult stains, allergies, and other impurities. Our Australia professional carpet cleaning service is intended to eliminate all harmful materials from your carpet while also extending its lifespan.

4. Should we move the furniture while the carpet is being dry cleaned?

You absolutely should. Our Australia carpet dry cleaning service asks you to move any furniture or other items that are on the carpet. This enables us to perform a thorough dry cleaning of your carpet while avoiding any harm to your furniture or other items.

5. What can I do to keep spilled liquid stains from disappearing?

Blot the stain clear using a clean, somewhat damp white cloth. Do not rub it as this will spread the discoloration to areas that were not previously affected! Also, do not use store-bought chemicals because they may cause the stain to become permanent. Contact us right away for assistance and to prevent damage to your carpets.

6. Do your professionals provide service when I am not at home?

Without a doubt. They are dependable and trustworthy. All you have to do is provide us with a key and some basic information ahead of time. Carpet dry cleaning would be performed by the specialists at your home without any hassle.

7. Are your professionals experienced enough?

Our professionals are experienced and can eliminate all types of stains and dirt particles from your carpet by using the dry cleaning procedure.

8. Will dry washing harm my carpet?

No. We take all necessary care when cleaning your carpet. While cleaning your carpet, our technicians take the utmost care of it. Dry cleaning is safe for all types of carpets and will not at all cause harm to the carpets.

9. Can my carpet be cleaned in a single day?

Yes. Dry carpet cleaning is quick and easy. You can also call us to schedule our hassle-free same-day carpet dry cleaning service in Australia.

10. What is the cost of the carpet dry cleaning process?

Our skilled staff will be able to quote a price only after the first assessment. The size of the carpet and the quantity of effort required to make it immaculate will determine the cost. You can contact us at xxx for a service estimate.