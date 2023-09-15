As the digital age progresses, traditional practices of signing documents with a pencil and paper that are called “wet signatures” will become obsolete. Electronic signatures have become a convenient and time saving alternative for the signature of documents as further advances in technology are made.

Electronic signatures have revolutionized the way contracts, agreements and legal instruments are being handled as they can be signed by remote or electronically using a wide range of devices like computers, mobile phones etc.

Let’s take a look at the world of eSignature vs wet signature in this article. We’ll be exploring the world of electronically signed signatures against a wet signature in this article.

In this fast developing digital environment, we will look at the fundamental differences between those two methods of signing and their respective advantages and disadvantages as well as why companies should consider adopting electronic signatures.

What’s the Wet Signature?

Physical signing of a document using a pen or marker is a wet signature, which is also known as a traditional or handwritten signature. This usually requires the signer to be physically present and is often accompanied by an exchange of physical documents.

For centuries, wet signatures have been a standard practice to establish a certain familiarity and authenticity.

What are the specific documents that require a wet signature? Some examples are given below:

Last Will and Testament

Power of Attorney

Adoption papers

Prenuptial agreements

Divorce decrees

Deeds for real estate transactions

Mortgage agreements

Promissory notes

Trust agreements

What is an Electronic Signature?

An electronic signature is a digital copy of a conventional handwritten signature. It is a fast, simple and secure way of signing a digital document. It allows person to sign the document anytime, anywhere without being physically present.

An eSign shall use encryption and safety measures to guarantee the integrity and authenticity of signing documents.

What documents can you use an electronic signature on?

Business Contracts

Financial Transactions

Human Resources (HR) Documents

Online Services and Applications

Remote Work and Collaboration

What’s the Difference Between an Electronic Signature and a Wet Signature?

Electronic Signature Wet Signature Definition A digital representation of a person’s signature. Physically signing a document with a pen. Presence Required Not physically present; can be done remotely. Requires physical presence. Convenience Can be signed anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Limited by physical location and availability. Efficiency Streamlines signing process; eliminates printing/scanning. Time-consuming; requires manual handling. Legal Validity Legally recognized; compliant with regulations. Historically recognized, but can be forged. Document Security Encryption, authentication, and audit trails ensure integrity. Vulnerable to forgery and tampering. Cost Savings Reduces costs on printing, paper, and shipping. Requires physical supplies and transportation. Compliance Facilitates compliance with regulations and standards. May require additional verification measures. User Experience User-friendly; integrates with other applications. Relies on physical document handling.

Why Choose an Electronic Signature When You Can Sign with a Wet One?

There are numerous advantages and benefits in selecting an esign over a wet signature.

Convenience and Accessibility:

Electronic signatures provide a unique convenience for signing documents at any time, on any device. Whether you’re in the office, home or on the go, you can sign your documents electronically without having to be physically present or inconvenienced by printing, scanning and mailing.

Time Efficiency:

Esign streamline the signing process and significantly reduce turnaround time. You can sign and send documents with a click or tap, eliminating the need for manual processing, postal delivery as well as physical document exchange. This allows for more rapid business transactions and improves overall efficiency.

Cost Saving

You can save a great deal of money in your business through the adoption of eSign. There is a substantial reduction in operational costs if you eliminate the need for printing, paper, ink and shipping. Furthermore, electronic signatures eliminate the need for physical document storage in order to free up space and possibly reduce costs associated with it.

Enhanced Security:

Electronic signatures provide a high degree of protection, ensuring the integrity, authenticity and transparency of signed documents. The protection against unauthorised access, tampering and forgery is provided by encryption technology and authentication mechanisms. Furthermore, electronic signatures offer an audit trail to track the entire document signing process and provide a comprehensive record of its history.

Eco Friendly and Sustainable:

By reducing paper usage and waste, the adoption of electronic signatures promotes environmental sustainability. Going paperless also contributes to the preservation of natural resources, carbon footprint reduction and promotion of a more environmentally friendly business environment.

Legal validity and Compliance:

In many countries, electronic signatures are recognised by law and comply with different national and international regulations. You will comply with industry specific regulations, preserve the correct documentation and reduce legal risks by using electronic signatures.

Improved Cooperation and Information Flow:

E-sign allow seamless collaboration between team members and stakeholders. In order to facilitate more rapid decision making and accelerate the time lines for projects, multiple parties may review, sign or exchange documents in real time. Collaboration and streamlining of processes are enhanced by integrating with the various business applications and systems.

Enhanced User Experience:

The user’s experience is enhanced with electronic signatures, providing a friendly signer experience. They will be able to quickly examine documents, affix signatures or initials and provide further information as necessary. eSignature solutions are often accompanied by simple interfaces, enabling users to use the signing process and ensuring a smooth and effective experience.

Electronic signatures have become an essential tool for businesses which seek efficiency, convenience and increased security in the signature of documents at today’s digital age. You can sign documents anywhere and anytime, save valuable time and avoid having to be physically present with a choice of electronic signatures.

In addition, eSignatures are cost saving as they reduce the costs of printing, paper and shipping. The integrity and authenticity of your signed documents is guaranteed through the reinforced security measures, e.g. encryption and authentication.

Would you like to be able to make use of the benefits of eSignatures? Take a look at KONSIGN, the eSignature online solution offered by KONZE. KONSIGN is one of the best eSignature service providing a user friendly platform for the streamlined signature of documents, enhanced security and improved efficiency. You can digitally sign documents from any device, anytime with KONSIGN. Upgrade your company’s business operations to a new level of efficiency and convenience by switching to electronic signatures with KONSIGN – best eSignature service provider.