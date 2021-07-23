It takes more than daily cleansing and regular moisturizing to keep your skin looking healthy. As we age, our skin loses elasticity, resulting in fine lines and facial wrinkles. Even if you have a good beauty routine, you will lose volume in your face and develop creases, making you appear older than you are. A Dermatologist offers a variety of minimally invasive procedures, such as Botox®, to enhance the effects of your regular beauty routine. Botox injections should be a part of your customized treatment plan to prevent signs of premature ageing and keep your skin plump, smooth, and crease-free.

The visible signs of ageing.

One of the first signs that you’re getting older is often the appearance of wrinkles around your eyes. Crow’s feet, or the lines that spread out from your eyes, can make you look tired and prematurely aged.

You’re also prone to developing deep brow wrinkles as a result of years of squinting and smiling. These wrinkles and creases are often the first thing people notice about you, which can have an impact on your self-esteem and satisfaction with your appearance.

To stay proactive about their skin’s health, people often consider starting anti-aging treatment as early as their 30s, when collagen production begins to slow and skin begins to lose its youthful glow.

How Botox helps to postpone the signs of ageing.

Botox is a novel injection therapy derived from botulinum toxin, a purified bacterium that temporarily paralyses the muscles responsible for frown lines and crow’s feet. Botox works by disrupting nerve signals that cause muscles to contract.

Following a Botox injection, these muscles relax and smooth out, making even deep-set creases and lines less visible.

Botox is not used as a filler. Rather, it targets the underlying cause of your crow’s feet and forehead lines. Botox injections can produce results that last for several months, ensuring that you maintain a youthful appearance.

Your Dermatologist should create a personalized treatment plan to address the specific areas of your appearance that make you unhappy. Her expert technique should ensure that your treatment is both safe and comfortable, and that the results look completely natural.

Using Botox in conjunction with a beauty regimen.

Your skin will appear younger and healthier after a Botox treatment. But we also recommend a skin care regimen that protects your skin from environmental factors like the sun and pollution while keeping it in optimal condition.

Some beauty tips to incorporate into your routine include:

Eating a nutritious diet

Maintaining physical activity

Taking off makeup before going to bed

Using a gentle facial cleanser on a daily basis

One of the most important things you can do to reduce the signs of premature ageing is to protect your skin from sun damage. Wear a high-quality sunscreen every day, even in the winter, to protect yourself from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

To protect the health of your skin, you should also avoid going outside in the early morning and late afternoon. If you must be outside, seek shade or wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

By focusing on daily skin care and incorporating Botox into your regular routine, you can keep your youthful appearance and skin health for a lifetime.