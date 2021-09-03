Real estate marketing is an industry that is changing constantly. To sell your properties faster and earn better profits, you ought to come up with effective real estate marketing ideas. In this post, we look at 21 effective real estate marketing ideas that will work for the next five years.

Market properties on social media

Social media marketing is a trend that is picking up faster than you think. According to statistics, more than half of modern day property buyers begin their search for a property online. Therefore, if you are active on social media, and sharing listings on the platforms, you increase the chances of attracting potential property buyers.

Attend Networking Events

Another real estate marketing strategy that works well is attending the networking events. Real estate agents organize events like breakfast meetings, where they discuss and share ideas. In the process, the agents exchange details of their current listings. The strategy opens up the potential of attracting potential buyers.

Create and Share Walk Through Videos

Walkthrough videos focus on highlighting the different features within the property you are selling. The real estate marketing strategy aims at attracting the buyer’s attention, and increasing the number of property views. Therefore, create quality videos on high resolution and share on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Create an Actionable Plan to Get More Testimonials & Reviews

Although social proof seems to have caught the attention of a large number of real estate marketers, many agents still prefer testimonials and reviews as the best way of marketing properties. Publish testimonials on your social media platforms and the websites. Ask your customers to share reviews online, and tag their friends and wider social media network.

Host “Ask Me Anything” Events To Boost Engagement

Engagement is absolutely the key when it comes to increasing number of views from potential property buyers. One way to boost engagements is hosting AMA sessions on social media. Therefore, you can learn the expectations of your potential property buyers, and tweak your ads to suit their expectations.

Work With Local Clubs To Create Special Events

Leverage your existing relationships with local clubs and create events focused on real estate. Engage the attendees on relevant real estate topics, and remember to reference to your listings. That way, you can generate tons of property views from interested buyers.

Partner With Reality TV Hosts

Appearing as a guest on reality TV show could boost your visibility, helping you sell the properties faster. Therefore, you can request to be a guest speaker. Choose the reality TV show that attracts a huge percentage of your target audience. Besides, engage the audience on relevant topics, and use the platform to advertise your listings.

Email marketing

A trend that will boost your real estate marketing strategy is email marketing. Therefore, create an email list and focus on increasing the number of subscribers. Send emails frequently, while making sure you uphold the best practices of email marketing to avoid any mistake.

Create Powerful Impression With A Professional Website

While exploring their options, prospects will most likely search online. Creating a professional website portrays your firm well and leaves a quick impression. Therefore, take time and create a professional website that attracts the attention of target audience, and becomes the lead generating vehicle.

Register On Property Listing Websites

While creating a professional website for your business provides the potential to be found by property buyers, listing on existing property websites is still a recommended strategy. Consider that existing property listing websites could have huge traffic, which means a wider exposure to your brand.

Ask For Referrals

Working with past customers, who already trust you and know you is a win-win situation. After completing a transaction with a buyer, ask him or her to refer friends or relatives to you. Through referrals, you can attract more business opportunities.

Host Open Houses

For a long time, open house has been the go-to marketing strategy. Hosting open house provides you the opportunity to tell a story about the property. Besides, open house will garner interest in your property, and even attract referrals from the guests who turn up for the open house. Therefore, make sure you have sent out email campaigns, and focus on attracting potential property buyers.

Launch Real Estate Podcast

Another innovative approach when it comes to marketing your real estate is creating a podcast. Ideally, podcasts focus on creating awareness, and sharing tips or industry news. The platform attracts relevant audience, who can turn out to be property buyers. Make sure you market the podcast effectively, and plan adequately.

Co-Marketing With Industry Players

Co-marketing is a strategy where you partner with other real estate agents, mortgage brokers, mortgage lenders or even property owners, to advertise the property. As you already may be away, real estate marketing can become very expensive, and requires a huge investment. Therefore, co-marketing provides an opportunity for you to reach the target audience, without paying exorbitant marketing fees.

Virtual Home Staging

To pique buyer’s interest, give them a sneak preview of what the property looks like using a virtual staging website. Online/virtual staging saves your time and money. In addition, virtual staging can attract a wider audience, since there is no travel needed. For the next five years, we are likely to experience more of virtual staging.

Run Paid Ads On Social Media

Social media paid ads is a great way of reaching the target audience. Paid ads features aggressive

Targeting, which is critical when it comes to attracting the right customers? Therefore, combine the organic and paid social media ads, to attract a wider audience.

Use of Traditional Advertising Media

Surprisingly, we are likely to see more of traditional advertising. This includes methods like TV advertising, radio ads, newspaper and other print media. Traditional advertising techniques will ensure your real estate marketing reaches a wider audience.

Mobile Marketing

As the number of mobile device users is set to increase rapidly, we will continue seeing more ads through the mobile devices. For instance, we will see push notifications sent to mobile devices, and SMS marketing, targeting local audience.

Use of Business Cards

Real estate marketing is not just about leveraging the digital platforms. Today, real estate marketers are investing in design and printing of business cards. Therefore, print solid and visually appealing business cards, and distribute them widely.

Merchandise Marketing

Merchandise marketing refers to the strategy of creating awareness and customer loyalty using merchandise. Merchandise can be any tangible item like t-shirts, gift cards, branded notebooks, etc. issuing branded merchandise helps generate brand awareness and creates customer loyalty.

Conclusion

Are you looking for an effective real estate marketing idea? Try either of the above strategies. Make sure you are targeting the potential audience, and utilize modern technology to maximize engagements. Author Bio: – Martin Zialcita is a real estate broker with Prestige Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii and has been in the real estate business for nearly 20 years. Martin focuses on Honolulu, but has a team of agents specializing throughout Hawaii and has completed countless transactions there. HomeLight ranks Martin as one of the top 10% of agents who sell homes fast and as one of the top agents who are able to successfully complete transactions.