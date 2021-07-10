They say “the eyes have it,” but what if your eyes used to have it and are no longer as bright and youthful as they once were? The skin around your eyes appears to be the first area of your face to show signs of ageing. Dermal Filler injections and wrinkle relaxers can help restore a smoother appearance to the area around your eyes. While Cosmetic Injections are great for some ageing eye concerns, such as crow’s feet and tear troughs, Eyelid Lift Surgery/ Blepharoplasty is sometimes required to remove puffy, sagging eyelid skin.

Not only are the results of eyelid surgery more long-lasting than cosmetic and anti-wrinkle injections, but they are also more noticeable and rejuvenating than anti-wrinkle and dermal filler injections. It all comes down to combining treatments in order to achieve the best facial rejuvenation results for each individual patient.

Combining Eyelid Surgery and Eye Area Injectables like Botox and Dermal Fillers often yields better results than either procedure alone.

4 Ageing Eyelid Signs You Might Not Have Noticed

Many signs of ageing eyelids can be alleviated with Botox injections. However, once the skin has become heavy, puffy, or sagging to the point where the eyelashes or pupils are obscured by the eyelid skin, only a Blepharoplasty will typically produce the desired results for eyelid rejuvenation.

The following are some of the key signs of ageing:

Skin on the upper eyelids that has lost strength and collagen

Skeletal system atrophies. As a result, you have less facial bone support around the eye sockets and cheeks.

Muscles around the eyes that are deteriorating

In addition, there is a general downward drooping of the skin. Ptosis is a medical term that refers to skin droopiness.

What causes ageing of the eyes? Why do your eyelids become saggy, droopy, and puffy over time?

Your eyes age as a result of cumulative appearance changes over time. It is not just one factor that makes your eyes appear older. It is the result of a number of factors. Weight, hormonal changes, and other lifestyle factors can all cause your eyelid skin to look lax and unappealing.

Other factors that may lead people to consider eyelid lift surgery are as follows:

When you’re awake, you blink every few seconds.

Sunlight exposure

Squinting

staring at computer monitors

Sleeping schedule. To put it another way, you’re not getting enough sleep.

Using the wrong skincare products

Putting on a lot of makeup

You are rubbing your eyes

Abuse of drugs and alcohol

Excessive abrasiveness when removing makeup from your delicate eyelid skin

Skin elasticity declines over time (causing sagging)

Genetic predispositions to eye bags, dark circles, or puffiness of the eyelids

What is the ideal age for Eyelid Lift Surgery (Blepharoplasty)?

The answer is that there is no such thing as a perfect age for Blepharoplasty or Canthoplasty surgery. Everything is up to your aging process.

Do younger men and women need Eyelid Surgery?

If a person in their twenties has genetically heavy eyelids, they may be prone to skin infections or lid irritations, as well as appearing older than they are.

A person’s vision may be hampered if they have heavy, puffy eyelids or early ptosis in their twenties or thirties (as with older patients).

Many younger patients desire the ability to wear eye makeup on their lids. Furthermore, if the eyelid is not visible beneath the skin fold or the eyelashes are hidden, the ability to enhance the eyes with makeup is severely limited.

When you’re thinking about having eyelid lift surgery, you’ve probably looked in the mirror and noticed tired-looking, puffy, and sagging eyelid skin – even after a good night’s sleep. Puffy eyelids, invisible eyelashes due to drooping eyelids, and tear troughs under your eyes are all signs that it’s time for a surgical or non-surgical cosmetic solution.

Other signs on your face, however, can help you determine whether you would benefit from an eyelid lift procedure. Alternatively, it may indicate that you should wait a little longer before considering surgical rejuvenation options.

The best way to determine whether you are ready for Blepharoplasty (eyelid lift) surgery is to consult with a Plastic Surgeon who specializes in eyelid lift surgery as well as facelift, brow lift, and other facial rejuvenation procedures such as Double Chin treatment with cosmetic injections.

But here’s how to tell if it’s TIME to consider surgical eyelid rejuvenation rather than just serums or injectables to reduce wrinkles.

Examine Your Vision Through the Pros’ Eyes

Seeing someone about potential eyelid rejuvenation surgery can be nerve-racking at times. This is due to the fact that you and your Plastic Surgeon will be very focused on the signs of ageing that you want to change. This includes how far these signs of ageing have progressed in recent years.

On the plus side, you’ll be able to go into great detail about which signs of skin ageing you’re dissatisfied with and what you want to improve. It’s exciting to learn what surgery CAN do and to see before and after photos.

HOWEVER, it is critical that you keep your expectations in check. Remember that each patient is unique.

So, while many of us appreciate the wisdom that comes with age, the majority of us believe that we appear older than we are on the inside. Seeing the impact of the passing years more closely – whether in a photograph or on a larger screen with 3D facial imaging – can be a real eye-opener about the skin around our eyes.

Our external appearance does not correspond to our internal perceptions of how young and vibrant we may feel despite the passage of time.

Are you in need of a blepharoplasty?

Experts in eyelid lift say:

It appears that the longer you wait for eyelid surgery after the signs of ageing become obvious, the worse it appears.

Less transformation is likely to occur.

More importantly, you may require a procedure.

It may be more difficult for your skin to adjust to its new eyelid contours.

In general, the older you are, the slower your healing will be after your eyelid surgery.

The more mature your skin, the less collagen there is – and the less strength there is in the muscles of your eyelids.

Furthermore, drooping or sagging eyelids with age can cause other issues with your eyes, including vision.

4 Signs That You Need Eyelid Surgery

SIGN NO. 1

Your eyes appear hooded, and the rounded part of your upper eye may appear to have vanished. The hood is caused by tissues that have lost their firmness. Examine your eyes right now. Are they wearing hoods?

SIGN NO. 2

When your friend looks at you from the side, your eyes appear small, as if they are about to disappear. Allow your friend to tell you whether or not you have this sign – and take a side-view photo just to be sure.

SIGN NO. 3

The skin around your eye, closest to your cheekbone, appears sunken in and darker. The darkness is caused by lax tissue (which has lost collagen, elastin, and resiliency). In other words, there is a loss of volume in this area of the face. This can point you in the right direction;

To begin, it is not only the upper lid that appears sunken. Second, this is a sign of overall facial ageing.

SIGN NO. 4

There is a shadow under your eyes (infraorbital dark circles)

The darkness is caused by two factors:

The skin around the eyes is thinning.

Facial volume loss in the middle of your face (facial hollowing)

Request that a friend check you for this sign, or look at close-up photos. Do you have circles under your pigmentation? Most people consider these changes to be normal aspects of the ageing process – but that doesn’t mean you have to accept them!