Do you see fat accumulation under your chin?

Or perhaps you do not see your jawlines anymore?

Double chin is categorized as submental fat layers that accumulate below your chin. On many occasions, a double chin is associated with gaining weight. Thus, they are common in people who are overweight or those with obesity problems. However, these are not the only factors that cause a double chin.

Other double chin causes that contribute to this aesthetic problem include the following:

Genetics: If your family lineage is prone to a double chin, it is most likely that you will also have this facial feature.

Ageing: As people age, their body structures tend to change and some may amass unwanted fat layers under their chin or jaws.

Medical Conditions: These are health disorders that attribute to the occurrence of double chin including thyroid dysfunctions, swollen salivary glands, infected nasal polyps, and Cushing's disease.

Facial Structures: These factors pertain primarily to the chin and jaw structures of a person. When a person has a weak jawline or a receding chin, chances are, a double chin may develop.

Poor Posture: When you cradle during your phone or gadget screentime, the tendency is you acquire a poor posture that results in straining the neck and chin muscles. This, in turn, may lead to a double chin.

But how could I remove double chin?

Just like any other cosmetic condition, Double Chin Removal Melbourne offers a diverse method from one patient to another. The cause of double chin accumulation is also a factor to consider in determining the right approach to reducing if not eliminating a double chin.

In most cases, the development of submental fat layers below your chin or jaws can be reduced by some neck and facial exercises. These non-clinical approaches are typically the first line of defence by most individuals.

Here are the top 10 double chin reducer exercises that you may want to consider:

Straight Jaw Jut

This exercise is performed by tilting your head back while directing your eyes toward the ceiling. Afterwhich, push your lower jaw affront and feel a good stretch from your chin to the base of your neck. Hold that position for about 10 seconds then return to your neutral position and relax your jaws. Do this at least 8 times every morning.

Ball-Chin Exercises

This routine involves the use of a tennis or cricket ball. To do this, place the ball under your chin and press forward your chin against the ball then release. Repeat this for twenty-five to thirty counts regularly in the morning or before hitting the sack.

The Scoop

This is done by creating an “O” shape with your mouth, then roll your lower lip inwards hovering your lower teeth. Afterwhich, move your head slowly downwards and upwards creating a scooping motion. Imagine your mouth scooping water and repeat this five to seven times.

Fish Face

This is a common jittering and pastime for many kids but little did we know that it can actually help prevent the development of a double chin. This can be accomplished by sucking your cheeks and holding that position for fifteen to twenty minutes. It is best completed if you repeat this 6 times in the morning and 6 times before going to bed.

Around the World

This routine is usually performed as a warm-up exercise in many physical routines. Simply rotate your head clockwise slowly while counting 1-8. Then do the same counterclockwise. Repeat this 8 to 10 times every morning. This can help tone your jaw, chin and neck muscles.

Pucker Up

Do this by tilting your head back. While looking at the ceiling, pucker your lips in a repeated smooching position. Then stretch the length of your neck from base to chin. Repeat this four times.

Chewing Gum Exercises

This may be the sweetest exercise anyone can do for their chin and jaw muscles. This is also regarded as the most effective way of diminishing excessive fat deposits under your chin.

Simply get a piece of gum and chew it slowly while feeling your jaw and facial muscles release the tension. This sweet routine does not only prevent a double chin from developing but also strengthens your chin and jaw muscles.

Resistance Routine

This exercise is performed by making fists with your hands and setting them right below your chin. Afterwhich, slowly move your head down pressing against your fists. As you feel the resistance, strain your chin muscles as you gradually increase the force exerted from your fists.

When you reach maximum resistance, hold for 3-5 seconds, then release. Relax for the next 3-5 seconds and repeat the routine five to seven times.

Lion’s Yawn

The goal of this exercise is not only to prevent double chins from forming but also to strengthen your jaw, chin, lower face and neck muscles. If you have seen a safari documentary or movie, you must have seen a lion yawn by opening its jaws and sticking out its tongue. That is exactly how this exercise is accomplished.

When you stick out your tongue, hold the position for ten seconds then relax. This routine is best done 10 times during a single session. And it is also more effective if done every day.

Smile

This is probably the easiest exercise in preventing the growth of a double chin. Simply make a full smiling pose and holding it for 5 seconds, then returning to your relaxed mode. Repeat this ten times. This proves that a smile can truly go a long way.

A double chin can be unsightly sometimes, this is why reducing them can help add contour to your face, especially the jaws and neck. In some cases, these exercises may not work for certain people, hence, I highly recommend that you seek some professional help for double chin removal treatments.

Shape up your jawlines today… Visit your trusted cosmetic doctors in Melbourne and learn more about Double Chin Removal!