We all know that tyre condition directly impacts your safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle handling. Yet, despite their critical role, most people fail to maintain their car tyres properly. Moreover, there are many misconceptions that surround tyre care and maintenance.

In today’s blog, we discuss and debunk some of the most prevalent tyre myths, providing you with the knowledge to make informed decisions and keep yourself and your passengers safe.

Myth 1: Shiny Tyres Mean Good Tyres

Many believe that a shiny tyre equates to a new, well-maintained tyre. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Let’s explore why this is a misleading indicator.

The truth: A shiny tyre often indicates the presence of tyre dressing, a product applied to enhance appearance. This dressing does nothing to improve tyre performance or longevity. In fact, it can sometimes mask underlying problems and reduce traction. For example, second hand car dealers often use tyre dressing to make the tyres look shiny and new when in fact these tyres have major structural damages that has been repaired or masked.

What to look for instead: If you are buying a used car, check the tyre tread depth using a tread depth gauge. Examine the sidewalls for cracks, bulges, or embedded objects. Focus on the rubber itself, not its shine. In case you are in the market for tyre replacement, then absolutely avoid buying used tyres that may look like new and only purchase authentic tyres from a dealership.

Myth 2: Rotation Isn’t Necessary if You Don’t Drive Much

The belief that infrequent driving negates the need for tyre rotation is a common misconception. Understanding the importance of rotation, regardless of mileage, is crucial for even wear and tear.

The truth: Even if you drive infrequently, your tyres still wear down unevenly due to factors like weight distribution and road imperfections. Rotation ensures all tyres wear at a similar rate, extending their lifespan and improving handling.

Recommended rotation schedule: Consult your car’s owner’s manual for the recommended rotation pattern and frequency. Generally, rotation every 8,000 to 10,000 kilometres or every six months is a good rule of thumb.

Myth 3: Overinflation Improves Fuel Efficiency

While maintaining the correct tyre pressure is vital for fuel efficiency, overinflation is not the answer. Let’s explore the dangers and drawbacks of exceeding the recommended pressure.

The truth: Over-inflating your tyres reduces the contact patch between the tyre and the road, leading to reduced traction and handling. While it might seem like less rolling resistance, the decreased grip actually leads to increased fuel consumption in the long run. Furthermore, overinflation can damage the tyre structure.

Recommended inflation pressure: Always refer to the sticker located on your driver’s side doorjamb or your owner’s manual for the recommended tyre pressure.

Myth 4: You Only Need to Replace Tyres When the Tread is Completely Worn

Waiting until your tyres are completely bald is extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. Let’s examine the critical importance of replacing tyres before they reach this point.

The truth: The legal tread depth limit is typically 1.6mm (1/16 inch). However, it’s recommended to replace tyres well before reaching this limit for optimal safety and performance. Reduced tread depth significantly impacts braking distance and traction, particularly in wet or icy conditions.

When to replace: Consider replacing your tyres when the tread depth reaches around 3mm (1/8 inch). Regularly check your tread depth using a tread depth gauge.

Myth 5: A Slow Leak Means the Tyre is Fixable Without Replacement

Many believe that a slow leak is a minor inconvenience easily solved with a patch. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Let’s explore why this is a dangerous misconception.

The Truth: A slow leak often indicates underlying damage to the tyre’s structure. This damage could be caused by a puncture in the sidewall, embedded objects, or internal damage that isn’t readily visible. While small punctures in the tread area might be repairable by a professional, a persistent slow leak frequently signifies more serious issues that can’t be safely fixed. Attempting to repair a tyre with significant internal damage risks a sudden and dangerous blowout while driving.

What to do instead: If you notice a slow leak, don’t just add air and hope for the best. Have a qualified tyre professional inspect the tyre thoroughly. They can assess the extent of the damage and determine if repair is possible or if replacement is necessary. Remember, your safety is paramount. The cost of a new tyre is far less than the potential costs associated with an accident caused by a tyre failure. Don’t gamble with your safety.

By understanding and dispelling these common myths, you can ensure your tyres are properly maintained, contributing to enhanced safety, improved fuel efficiency, and a longer tyre lifespan.

Conclusion

In the end, we hope that this blog helped you understand the myths surrounding tyres and helps you make an informed decision for your next tyre purchase.