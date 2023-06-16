Disabling Glance on realme can be a barrier to your Staying Up-to-Date with Local and Global News

Do you feel empowered knowing what’s happening around you? Just to find credible sources of updates, do you keep scrolling page after page? Won’t you agree that Glance on your realme lock screen has made it very easy for you? You sure do, right? But, is Glance all about global and local news? No. Your Glance lock screen has so much more to offer! Right from adding beauty to your lock screen to engaging you with updates on different fashion trends! Glance has it all, at the convenience of your lock screen!

So, excited to learn about updates on Glance, etc., in a little more detail? Then hop on and take this ride to Glance through the below article. Also, for any of you confused about- how to disable Glance on realme or vice-versa, we’ve got you! Keep reading to find all your answers!

Make your realme Lock screen smarter with Glance

How much convenience is enough convenience? Can you answer that? Of course, you cannot! Because convenience is always welcomed. Glance does the same with its features to enhance your lock screen! Without withholding your phone’s storage, the Glance lock screen brings to you everything! You name it, Glance almost certainly has it! There are games, live streams, an e-commerce portal, updates on trends, new updates, and much more!

Glance is not your average wallpaper app

“Glance is not your average wallpaper app.” Are you tired of this statement, and are looking for an explanation? Then worry no more, we’ve got you! The reason why Glance isn’t just a wallpaper app is that it’s much more than that! How? It’s a smart India-based- technology built to enhance your lock screen experience. You no longer will stare at the same wallpaper on your lock screen. Instead, you can interact, relax and enjoy, right on your smart lock screen wallpaper by Glance.

How does Glance keep you updated?

Glance keeps you updated with the latest trends in different fields. But, worry not! If you are interested in criminal law, you won’t be updated about a surgical procedure. What it means is, any updates on your Glance lock screen will be customized based on your preferences. Are you interested in some of the common updates on Glance? Read the points below:

News Updates: Local and Global

Did you search for the current updates on your country’s politics and laws? You shouldn’t have to! Why? Because everything is served to you in the updates on your Glance smart lock screen. Not only that but you’ll also have updates on international news!

Fashion Updates

Just imagine, you get updates on the latest fashion trends. How? From short videos by your favorite influencers! Also, a lot more, at the touch of your Glance lock screen. Like, international fashion trends, and local as well as celebrity fashion trends. Glance has all these updates customized to your liking!

Sports Updates

Suppose your favorite sportsperson is visiting your hometown. How would you like to get updated about it beforehand? Very much, right? That’s what Glance updates on Realme, MI, Redmi, Samsung, etc. lock screen does! It brings you all the updates that are surely important to you!

Play games with Glance as your smart lock screen companion

Glance opens to you a whole new world of gaming on your Android smartphone! It brings 500+ games just at the press of your smartphone’s power button. Sounds fun? It is! There are reasons for that and they are:

The games can be played on your smart lock screen without downloading. Thus, a lot of your space is saved!

Games are available in different categories. These include – arcades, puzzles, etc.

There’s also an option to live-stream your gaming on Glance.

You can view and participate in the live streams by your favorite gamers. Glance arranges an interaction between the gamers and the audience too! It’s done through live polls, chats, and quizzes.

Updates about the Glance Lock Screen

We understand that you are someone who likes to keep updated. It is why this section is dedicated to a thorough update. It’ll cover different milestones that the Glance lock screen has achieved. So, without further wasting time, let’s get to some important points:

Glance has an all-inclusive user base. It’s proven by around 27% of Glance users between the age of 45 to 54 years. People aged above 55 years, also make up 19% of the user base of Glance.

The monthly active users on Glance as of 2023 are 270 million.

On Nostra, an online streaming platform by Glance, the active gamers count is around 25 million (approx.)

Glance recorded 47% of female gamers streaming on Nostra in the year 2022.

Reportedly there are 75 million active users/monthly on Nostra, the gaming platform by Glance.

Quickly go over Glance and its features

Everyone has their priorities. Is reading the entire article not one of yours? Yet you want to skim through Glance and its features? Then the below points on the smart lock screen (Glance) are just for you:

Glance is a smart technology to enhance your Redmi, MI, Samsung, etc., lock screens.

You can use the Glance lock screen to view live streams.

Glance’s try is to be inclusive. Thus, it’s available in different regional languages like Telugu, Marathi, etc.

Among the many features of Glance are shopping, gaming, short videos, live-streaming, etc.

Glance efficiently works without consuming a lot of your mobile’s data or storage.

How to enable/disable Glance on realme?

The above article has covered different aspects of Glance. By now, you must be aware of almost every feature in the Glance lock screen. Yet, there are a few things that need to be addressed. These include different questions like- how to enable Glance or how to disable Glance.

If you are sure, then we will help you remove Glance on your realme phone with the following steps:

Settings

Home screen & Lock screen

Glance for realme

Turn OFF

Once you follow the steps above,you will no longer see Glance Smart Lock Screen on your realme phone. But we are sure you will want to come back soon, and when you do, just click enable Glance with the same steps and enjoy the experience of your smart lock screen!