What is the difference between white gold and platinum?

Selecting a metal for your diamond ring can be tricky. If you prefer silvery, white finishes, you can choose between white gold and platinum. White gold is an alloy of gold and metals like nickel or palladium and is often plated with rhodium. Platinum is a pure metal with minimal alloys and is naturally white. While white gold is more affordable, platinum lasts longer and is more white.

What’s the most important thing to consider when buying a diamond?

The most important aspect to consider is the 4Cs – cut, colour, carat weight, and clarity of the diamond. The 4Cs determine the value of the diamond and serve as an evaluation of the stone. It is crucial to consider the 4Cs, your preferences, and your budget to choose a diamond that is right for you. Buying a diamond is a major decision, which requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure it is a great purchase.

Can a diamond break?

Yes, diamonds can break. However, it is a rare occurrence. They are extremely hard but can break or chip due to the impact when they come into force with a hard surface or object. Properly maintained diamonds do not break easily and can handle wear and tear. You can take care of diamond jewelry by removing it during activities, storing it well, and so on.

How to tell if a diamond is real?

The best way to tell if a diamond is real is through the certification. Every diamond is certified, so you can ask the vendor about its certification to check if the diamond is real or not. You can check for diamond certificates issued by prominent and reputable gemological laboratories such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the American Gem Society (AGS), and the Hoge Raad voor Diamant (HRD). The certificate includes important details about the diamond — the cut, colour, clarity, weight, measurements, etc., that confirm its authenticity to help you make a well-informed purchase.

What are the 4C’s and which one should I focus on?

The 4C’s of diamonds you need to focus on are cut, colour, clarity, and carat weight. These four qualities are the standard characteristics to look for and can determine the quality, value, visual impact, etc., of the diamond. The cut is the proportions, angles, polish, and symmetry of the diamond. The colour is the whiteness of the diamond. The clarity is the visibility of imperfections and blemishes in the diamond. The carat weight is the weight of the diamond. The more the carat, the bigger the diamond and the costlier it becomes. The better the diamond is cut, the better the quality. Therefore, it’s vital to focus on all the 4C’s, as each aspect determines its structure, value, and beauty. However, you can overlook some of these based on your needs, requirements, and preferences.

Why should I get an “ideal” cut diamond?

An ideal cut is when a diamond is cut to perfect proportions and angles. The cut of the diamond is one of the important factors to consider, as it impacts the brilliance, sparkle, and beauty of the stone. The ideal cut stone has the best grades on polish, reflects light well, and makes the diamond appear bigger than its actual size. The ideal cut diamonds are precisely shaped to offer maximum brilliance and fire, enhancing the overall visual appearance of the jewellery.

What is the ideal budget for buying a diamond?

The first step in buying a diamond is to decide on a budget based on your finances. Diamond is an expensive stone, and we all know it. Therefore, you must consider your budget and how much you are willing to spend. The cost of the piece varies based on the size of the diamond and various other factors.

Why are diamonds expensive?

Diamonds naturally take over a million years to form and high-quality diamonds are rare. They are crystalized carbon, and it's both hard and expensive to mine. The extensive process of shaping it into a perfect stone contributes to the high prices of diamonds. These precious stones are expensive because of their rarity, mining process, cut, clarity, durability, and beauty.

Are diamonds good investments?

Diamonds retain a competitive market value over the years, which remains consistent or increases. So, diamonds are considered a wise investment option. Diamonds with an excellent cut, clarity, colour, and carat weight hold their value over a long time. However, it is also important to learn about the risks before investing in diamonds to make a worthwhile decision.

Are lab-grown diamonds good?

Recently, there has been an increase in the demand and supply of lab-grown diamonds. These are diamonds man-made, created under controlled circumstances and are good, environmentally friendly, and cost less than natural diamonds. But some may prefer natural diamonds for their allure of rarity. Therefore, choosing lab-grown diamonds is a personal choice that depends on your needs, values, budget, and aesthetics. Lab-grown diamonds can be an affordable choice and perfect for everyday wear. These offer good quality, durability, and beauty as natural diamonds.