A thin, long, thread-like protein fiber derived from a follicle located in the hair follicle or outer layer of skin. Hair is an indicative feature of mammals as it is found only in the body of mammals. The main component of hair is keratin. The soft, beautiful hair found on mammals’ bodies other than humans is called “fur” or fur. On the other hand, the curly hair produced on sheep and goats is called wool.

Although some non-mammals, especially insects and spiders, have been shown to have hair-like protruding from their bodies, they are not called “hairs” from a scientific perspective. The hairs on the tree are seen to be hairy. The hair follicles found in some arthropods, such as insects and spiders, are polysaccharides called chitin. Some dogs, cats, and rats are hairless. In some species, there is no hair on the body at certain times of the life cycle.

What is your benefit in knowing what hair is made of?

If you know what your hair is made of, then you will understand what you can do to make your hair more beautiful and what you can do to improve your hair. You can quickly know what you need to do when you want to make your hair longer and thicker.

Again, if you are on a diet, you can understand which foods benefit you. Stay away from things that are harmful to your hair. Foods that are good for hair, such as asparagus, eggs, beans, citrus, chicken, beef, fish, spinach, and oysters, can be included in your diet.

How do you know the hair is falling?

A healthy person has 1.5 lakh or more hair on their head. Every day one hundred to one fifty hairs fall out of your head, and this is normal. But if you read more than that, it is a cause for concern. Keep an eye on the amount of hair in the pillow, towel, and your regular used comb. If your hair fall is not as common as hair loss, it becomes a matter of concern. So, you should keep your eyes on your hair fall if it regular or not.

Causes of hair loss in diabetes

Although metformin may not cause hair loss reduction, several factors may contribute to thinning, brittleness, or hair loss while taking this drug. These factors may include:

Your body may feel stressed due to your physical condition, and stress may contribute to temporary hair loss.

Diabetes can affect hormone levels. Unstable hormones can affect hair growth.

People with diabetes can hamper blood vessels over time, which can affect hair growth.

The first symptoms of diabetes cause of hair loss with the presence of constant thirst, fatigue, frequent urination, acne, and boils on the skin. The first step in detecting such anxious symptoms is to eliminate high blood sugar.

Diabetes is undoubtedly a stressful situation for the body. Emotional responses to lifestyle changes, dietary restrictions, and worries about one’s health can damage hair loss.

As the blood sugar rises, so does the body’s immune system. It gives rise to bacteria, giving birth to fungi on the scalp.

These diseases contribute to slow growth, thinning, and hair loss. Poor skin restoration skills lead to the fact that the new one grows very slowly or is absent in place of lost hair.

Products that can help to reduce hair fall

