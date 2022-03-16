Adulting comes with a lot of responsibilities. When we start earning, there are a lot of things that we need to take care of, be it our parents, our children, managing expenses in these difficult times of inflation, etc. Talking about managing expenses, it is imperative to be financially prepared well in advance, keeping in mind the rising cost of living. Being prepared in advance ensures that our loved ones or we do not face any unforeseen or uncertain mishap, such as financial constraints.

Investing in an investment plan has seen a rise in the past few years as a means of financial security. This helps us manage our expenses in the long run and ensures that our close ones and we can achieve all our dreams seamlessly. However, most of us do not know what’s exactly an investment plan and often are scared to invest in one due to various myths that we get to hear. Therefore, we have prepared a conclusive guide on what is an investment plan and have debunked the 4 most common myths on the same.

What is an Investment Plan?

An investment plan is the best way to create a financial corpus, which ensures that you and your family are financially secure and do not have to worry even if you face an unforeseen event. Today, various leading life insurance policies provide the best investment plans, such as ULIP Plan, etc.

Common Myths Associated with Investment

Investment Myth 1 – Investment is Not Simple

This is one of the most common myths about investment. Investment is complex only if you make it. In reality, it is not at all complex. Moreover, to help you out, leading companies have experts who have immense knowledge to help you out whenever you plan to invest.

Investment Myth 2 – You Need to Have Great Knowledge About Investment

Another one of the common myths on investment plans is that you should have great knowledge about the same. Well, it’s not entirely true. Beginners who have just started may have a few questions, but you do not have to be an expert.

Investment Myth 3 – You Need to Have Great Experience While Investing

We know that it can be quite a hassle when you start investing as a fresher with zero experience. Moreover, there are a number of people who refrain from investing in an investment plan due to the fear of no or less experience. In this case, instead of refraining completely, you can start by starting on a subtle note and take it further gradually.

Investment Myth 4 – Investment Comes with High Risk

While risk is involved in investing to an extent, this is not the case with every investment plan. A few investment plans, such as Fixed Deposits, PPF, etc., come with low risk and good returns. All in all, it entirely depends on how much risk you as an investor want to take and choosing the investment plan that is best suited for you and your loved ones.

Now that we have demystified the myths on investment for you let us tell you that you should go for a reliable and leading company whenever you plan to invest in an investment plan. They provide one of the best investment plans, along with other benefits, such as the best claim settlement ratio, free health check-