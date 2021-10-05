The Instagram app is the second-most logged into application every day following Facebook. In light of how visually appealing Instagram can be, it’s not a surprise that it’s the app that’s most well-known for marketing via influencers.Let’s take an examination of how Instagram influencers can assist your business achieve its goals in marketing this year.

What is it that makes Instagram influencers special?

Instagram influencers are exactly as you’d expect them to be – social media influencers who’s principal marketing platform is Instagram. It’s fairly common that their followers are faithful enough on their other platforms, too.

Influencers on social media are different from celebrities, which is why we’ve seen an increase here , and a drop in endorsements from celebrities over the last few years. Celebrities are likely to have a massive following because they’re popular beyond social media. But, influencers are the ordinary people who have increased their followers due to the content they share on platforms like Instagram.

Influencers typically get followers due to their expertise and experience in a particular area in which followers are interested and are eager to learn more. For instance, people who are interested in fashion are likely to follow influencers who offer guidance and advice regarding fashion brands’ stylistic tips, fashion designs, etc. Those who are interested in cooking should follow the influencers who post incredible recipes, cooking instructions and recommendations for shopping.

Discovering Instagram influencers

If you’re a business looking to launch an innovative marketing campaign using social media, we’d advise taking a look at engaging with influencers. With 89 percent of marketers saying that the ROI of influencer marketing campaigns is similar or superior to other strategies for marketing and it’s certainly worth your time to try also. Instagram is a great place to find your favorite KOL, or local nano influencer, for example.

When you are trying to find influential people on Instagram it can be somewhat daunting. But, don’t worry – Heepsy can help you out. We recommend making use of an influencer marketing platform to discover influencers easily, without having to spend excessive time searching through Instagram. Of course, you can accomplish this, and a good starting place is to browse through your own followers to see if there are any influencers who are interested in your business. However, this search could take a long time, and with a variety of filters to search through Heepsy it is possible to locate the ideal influencer within a matter of minutes!

You can observe that by making use of an influential marketing tool, such as Heepsy is in a position to find Influencers on Instagram by defining their age, gender, place of residence and more! It is also possible to evaluate the authenticity of the profiles of these influencers through the extensive analytics that are provided. For instance, you can determine their fans’ interests and authenticity, too.

What to be on the lookout for

The process of searching for influencers is easy using the influencer-marketing platform. But, whether you are searching on your own or through a platform there are some warning signs to keep in mind.

Follower growth signifies the growth or decrease in an influencer’s follower count. Remember that slow and steady wins! If there’s been an unexpected increase in followers, it could be a sign of suspicious behavior.

Engagement rates are essential in ensuring that an audience is attracted to the content of your influencers. A high engagement rate means that there’s a trustworthy connection between the influencer and their followers, in which they are confident in their content, and that there is an important level of interaction because of the interest. Be wary of high engagement rates that could be suggesting that you have bought comments or likes. However, be on the lookout for low engagement levels, which indicate that the audience might not have any desire for quality content.

Utilizing a platform such as Heepsy can allow you to examine a variety of other factors that are important to the quality of an influencer’s profile. You should ensure that the influencer’s audience is clearly in line with your viewers. It is also possible to examine the previous partnerships with brands to know more about the brands they prefer to collaborate with.

Types of Instagram media

After you’ve identified influential people who match the target audience of your campaign and objectives, it is important to consider the kind of content to be shared. In addition to Instagram being a visual platform It is also popular for marketing because of the many different types of media that are available. So, you can select the one which best suits your company or brand in addition to your budget and demographic.

Posts are the first media format used by Instagram which is typically the most costly in terms of influencer marketing. Posts remain on the account’s profile for a long time and are most likely to be seen by the greatest quantity of users. Posts are able to be placed in the form of location tags and multi-photo posts that are in the form of a carousel. They also allow tags for products from your company’s catalog.

Stories are a fantastic alternative that is less expensive. Stories are available to users for 24 hours prior to being removed from the influencer’s profile, unless they are added to the highlights. They can also be used to create account, location, and product tags and the swipe up feature that will direct users to your company’s page or to a particular product.

IG Live is much more current than Instagram. It’s, of course, live! This is why users interact well by engaging with the content of influencers since they believe it’s the most authentic way to present their content. Influencers are able to answer questions, live unboxings and provide an honest review of products.

IGTV is the space where influencers can upload video content that is longer that can be posted to their posts. This is especially useful when products require more detailed explanations or tutorials that are comprehensive. For instance an influencer in the fitness industry might be looking to publish a full yoga tutorial on IGTV with a brand new mat from a brand that is partnered with them.

Reels is the latest feature added to Instagram. It is Instagram’s direct rival to TikTok which offers short videos that can be incredibly edited with effects and music. The service has been in great demand in the industry of influencer marketing as influencers have the ability to share content like simple step-by-step instructions for cooking, a pre and after makeup look or a quick trailer video that uses a product.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that no matter the kind of media or content you choose, influencer marketing is definitely worth the investment in 2021. Since the industry is expanding at an alarming pace, you’ll want to engage your company earlier instead of later. Don’t forget that Heespy can lend you an aid in finding Instagram influencers and make this process much easier!