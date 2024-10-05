Medical insurance is a key component for residents and expatriates in Dubai. It helps you navigate high-pocket medical expenses without worrying about managing them. While there are a range of health insurance plans to choose from, it’s important to buy adequate medical insurance Dubai.

In this guide, we’ve listed the best cost-efficient healthcare plans and the factors to keep in mind to find a plan that best suits your needs!

Best Medical Insurance Options in Dubai

Many companies in the UAE offer basic EBP plans, which meet the mandatory health insurance criteria prescribed by law.

Here are the top medical insurance Dubai plans that provide cost-efficient plans.

Medical Insurance Provider Yearly Premium* Features Orient Insurance AED 585 In-patient and maternity coverage Watania Takaful AED 587 Covers in-patient and out-patient maternity services Dubai Insurance AED 1,253 Covers physician consultation, diagnosis, and maternity services Dubai National Insurance AED 3,131 Out-patient and maternity coverage Sukoon Insurance AED 1,994 Wide network of hospitals and clinics

How to Find Affordable Medical Insurance in Dubai?

While looking for affordable medical insurance Dubai, you need to consider several factors —

● Compare Quotes

Different insurers offer different plans at varying premium rates. Compare various medical insurance quotes and look at their features, premiums, benefits, and more for an informed decision.

● Review Feedback

While each insurance company claims they are the best, don’t trust their words and do your research! Check the company’s reputation and customer feedback to find good medical insurance Dubai with satisfactory claim and customer services.

● Look at the Copay or Coinsurance

These terms are common when you buy medical insurance in Dubai.

A copay is a smaller part of the amount of the claim that you must bear by yourself. The rest is covered by the insurer. Coinsurance, on the other hand, is simply the percentage of the total amount to be borne by you.

While buying insurance, go for a plan with a lower copay or coinsurance. This may increase the premium a bit but also save you from paying a larger portion later.

● Network Hospitals and Doctors

For cashless claims, it’s important to choose health insurance that has a broad number of network hospitals and doctors. Otherwise, you’ll have to use the reimbursement facility. It will take more time and you’ll likely get only 80% of the treatment amount.

● Check the Claim Settlement Ratio

It’s vital to get medical insurance Dubai from a provider with a high claim settlement ratio (CSR). As the name says, this ratio tells how many claims an insurer has settled vs the total claims received. A high CSR shows that an insurance company is steady in settling claims.

Bottom Line

To get the best coverage for yourself, buy medical insurance Dubai from the right insurer. The names mentioned above are among the forefront players in offering affordable health insurance plans. Compare their plan features and buy the best one.

To compare the best medical insurance plans in one place, go to a platform like Policybazaar.ae.