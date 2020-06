PATHANKOT (Harpreet): Corona epidemic is on the rise in the Pathankot district.

16 New corona positive cases have been reported in the district. With so many patients appearing at the same time, there’s panic among the people.

On the other hand, the number of corona patients in the district has now increased to 184 out of which 127 patients have recovered from corona and returned home.

While 52 cases are still active.

Besides, 5 patients have died due to corona in the district.