Cooking Crush is the first of its kind with the perfect balance of fun and focus. On downloading the game, be prepared to feast your eyes on the beautiful and crisp graphics of this game. The delicious looking food and succulent meaty dishes will leave you drooling for more. You will instantly feel happy as you gaze at the smiling faces in this game. The game begins with an interactive demo.

You will be guided step by step. You have to serve up the in-game customers orders. The faster you make the dishes, the faster you can satisfy your customers. Get ready to get down and chop up fresh fruits and vegetables like a real chef. You will be so impressed with the skills you develop once you start playing this new cooking games.

Wow Your Friends, Be The Coolest Kid In Your Squad

Cooking Crush is an internet game. The game has a global scoreboard. Find out your place on an international level. Seeing all the other players flourish in this game will inspire you to perform better. You can share your score on Cooking Crush across all your social media accounts. Flex on your friends and impress them with your expertise. Your friends will crown you the squad leader.

Don’t Worry About Space, This Game Is Out Of This World

Cooking Crush does not take up much storage on your phone. Thank God. If you are worried about Cooking Crush slowing your phone down, then don’t be! I have personally played cooking games for free and even though the background apps were running, all actions taken on my phone were ever so smooth. I will not waste your time. So, let us just cut to the chase. The game loads pretty fast. You can simultaneously work and play on your phone.

Gaming Privileges in Cooking Crush

Cooking Crush was published by the company Flowmotion Entertainment Incorporated. Did you know that the co-founders of Flowmotion have other amazing games to their name? Cooking Crush succeeds in the long line of hits like Pixel Paint and Cook It! You are enjoying a premium game for absolutely no money. This game is free!

Enjoy The Experience

The main screen for the game shows the game map with progress. Once quickly loaded, you can start playing immediately. Game options and the menu are also accessible. You will run your very own restaurant in the city of Heartopia. This fictional city is full of fans of your food. Satisfy their hunger and leave them in happy tears with the taste of your delectable food.

Taste The Happiness

The company, Flowmotion Entertainment Incorporated, is a vocal supporter of metal health. They realize its importance in everyone’s lives. This is why they have developed a method to improve their players’ mental health. They have introduced Daily Happiness Challenges or Happiness Offer Wall.

This feature allows the player to perform daily rituals that would improve their mental health. Cooking Crush lets the player smile, practice deep breathing and be thankful in the comfort of solitude. These challenges allow the player to grow emotionally and mentally, and also achieve better mental health. This feature is very popular. Numbers speak, and so far, 3 million Happiness Challenges have been completed! Wow. This is not the whole surprise. In addition to personal growth, this game also allows you to enjoy success in the game. Cooking Crush players receive coins every time they perform a task from the challenge. This currency can be used within the game. You can buy cool stuff like vases and curtains with this money.

Have A Full Meal On The House

The co-founders of this game, Ryan Yada and Dario Pavan, have made it a point that they would donate some money from this game to a Canadian charity, Backpack Buddies. They have successfully fed 45,000 meals to hungry children worldwide, with more meals yet to be served.