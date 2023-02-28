Coworking space comes out as one of the best neutral places where people of different backgrounds come together to share their ideologies & experiences. Also, people use coworking to work on the same project in unique work environments. It is different from traditional office settings as in such spaces employees of the same organization & different ones can join together to expand their horizons.

These coworking spaces have become an important part of metro cities. Most companies look for the cheapest coworking space in cities like, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, and other top cities of India. Some studies also reveal a few significant advantages of coworking like improvement in employee productivity, better time management, and more scope for collaboration.

Let’s Get Back To History!

It all started back in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, when 17 engineers came together to work on a common task – hacking. From this incident, the idea of coworking was born which was finally introduced for the first time, in 1999, by a game designer in America – Bernard DeKoven. After 2002, this coworking idea got popular among big companies, and it became a chain in the industry.

Coworking becomes an integral part of the people involved in freelancing, remote work, and startups. The concept evolved exponentially from the past by integrating more better amenities that widen this trend. Another person who got the credit for introducing this culture is software engineer Brad Neuberg from San Francisco for his collective workspace idea. His vision is to bring the feeling of independence and focus on self-work along with the community.

Main Advantage of Using Coworking Spaces

Coworking Space provides a new avenue to corporate culture, it makes it more cost-effective and flexible for working populations. The idea was so unique and attractive that many startups & companies started adopting it while setting up their new offices. All developing indian cities grasp this contagious coworking trend to expand the horizon for growth opportunities.

Here enlisting some key advantages of coworking spaces observed in recent years:-

Flexible Work Environment

One of the biggest positive impacts of using these spaces is there is more flexibility. All employees of organizations want independence & freedom to work on their own. These coworking cultures create the same kind of environment where they can share their ideas & insight with different minds. Flexibility results in scaled-up productivity of workers as they can work through any center of these spaces making it more feasible for them.

Edge to Affordability

People might think that coworking spaces require a huge amount of investment. However, the reality is completely different as this creates more value for less money. You can easily find the cheapest coworking space in Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, and other cities. Affordability comes out as an added advantage of coworking over traditional office settings that induce more startups & companies to join the trend. Also, if there is less investment in building such cool and vibrant spaces then it is not a bad deal for enthusiasts.

Unlimited Networking

If you are in the business sector or pursuing any job, networking can be a game changer for building your career ahead. Every person wants a wide range of networking with different individuals that can derive their unique idea and expand their soft skill of communication. Coworking spaces work on the idea that people who may or may not belong to the same organization still share a common workspace. Interaction helps human beings to grow in their respective career by deriving better opportunities.

Advantage of Community

With coworking spaces either you can build a community and also be a part of it. Most spaces are energetic & community-inducing that invite interactive events. They provide separate rooms designed especially for organizing such cool events where different individuals come together to celebrate any occasion or success, fun interaction with the peer groups, live shows, and other interesting themes. Such events can help companies and startups to boost their employee’s confidence, along with alleviating collaborations.

Growth Prospective

Growth plays a vital role in the development of any multinational corporation, big or small companies, and even startups. The key to these developing steps is in the hands of their smart employees who bring fresh ideas and solve problems. It is also a key responsibility of such business owners to create new spaces where employees’ creativity comes out of their brains. Coworking spaces add on with more brainstorming, workshops, and training programs where employees can get a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and creativity contributing towards the company’s development.

Go For myHQ to Build Your Dream Coworking Spaces!

With all decent amenities, such as 24-hour accessibility, high-speed internet, personal concierge, free beverages, meeting & conference rooms, a calling booth & break-out area myHQ becomes the best choice for coworking spaces. It can bring you the cheapest coworking space in Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Goa and many other primary locations of India. myHQ has already collaborated with leading companies like Oyo, BharatPe, Toppr, Cars24, Toppr, and Truly Madly. You can trust the service of myHQ to build your company’s workspace, individual freelancing setup, and even virtual coworking spaces.