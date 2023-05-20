Establishing a company in Estonia is an excellent opportunity for business owners looking to expand their operations into the European market. With a vibrant economy, strong regulations, and a favorable corporate tax regime, Estonia has become one of the most attractive destinations for setting up businesses of all sizes. This guide will provide insight into the process of buying a ready-made company in Estonia, including information on the requirements, process, costs, and benefits. Inluence will help you buy company in Estonia

REQUIREMENTS:

Buyer must be at least 18 years of age

A proven source of financing to purchase the company

A resident permit or visa for non-EU citizens, if applicable

A business plan that outlines the purpose and activities of the company

PROCESS:

Identify an existing company to purchase: You can search for companies available for sale through online business listing sites or contact a local lawyer or accountant that specializes in company sales.

Conduct due diligence: Before purchasing a company, it is important to conduct detailed due diligence to verify the financial and legal status of the company and its assets. This process should include reviewing financial statements, contracts with suppliers and customers, as well as any other relevant documents.

Obtain a valuation: Once you have identified an existing company to purchase, it is important to obtain an accurate valuation of the company’s assets. This can be done by engaging a qualified accountant or lawyer who specializes in business valuations.

Prepare and sign the purchase agreement: After obtaining a valuation and conducting due diligence, you can prepare a purchase agreement with the seller. This document should include all the terms and conditions of the sale as well as any contingencies that may be necessary.

Inluence will also help you deal with registration of company in Hong Kong

Complete Guide to Registering and Setting Up a Company in Hong Kong: Taxation, Procedures, and Benefits”

Registering and setting up a company in Hong Kong is an attractive business opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors looking to expand their operations into the Asia-Pacific region. With a strong economy, robust legal framework, and favorable tax system, Hong Kong is one of the most attractive destinations for setting up businesses of all sizes. This guide will provide insight into the process of registering and setting up a company in Hong Kong, including information on the taxation, procedures, and benefits.

TAXATION:

Hong Kong has a simple and efficient corporate tax system with a low rate of 16.5%. Dividends paid to non-residents are exempt from tax in Hong Kong. There is also no capital gains tax or withholding taxes on payments made to overseas entities.

PROCEED URES:

Step 1: Choose a business name and structure.

Step 2: Prepare the necessary documentation.

Step 3: Register for taxes.

Step 4: Open a corporate bank account.

Step 5: Obtain any required licenses or permits.

BENEFITS:

Hong Kong’s tax system is one of the most attractive in the world, with a low rate of 16.5%.

The process of registering and setting up a company in Hong Kong is relatively straightforward and can be completed within a few weeks.

As an international business hub, Hong Kong provides easy access to the markets of China and other Asia-Pacific countries.

Hong Kong has a sophisticated legal system that protects the rights of investors and businesses.

Hong Kong is one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in the world, with a stable political climate, strong banking system, and efficient infrastructure.