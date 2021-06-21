We all see and know what clothing mannequins are. Moment we enter a retail clothing store, we are greeted by no human, we are actually greeted by an array of mannequins. While they are actually not standing there to greet you, they do have some purpose of being in the entrance however, and that purpose is to attract your attention and put your focus on the new arrivals. It is typically the new arrivals and highlighted items that are displayed on the clothing mannequins. Clothing companies are not only using those mannequins to showcase the new arrivals, they are now getting innovative in showcasing their product items on the websites as well with the use of ghost mannequin service.

Clipping Path Service Gives Mannequin Photography New Life

Clipping path service is essential in the whole process of creating the ghost mannequin photography. In the entire advertising world of product photography promoting, ghost mannequin is by far one of the most complex types of products photography where just by taking picture is not enough for product promotion. In any other products, you take the product image and do needed editing or retouching. That’s it, the image is ready to be used for commercial purposes.

Where in apparel photography, specifically in ghost mannequin photography, wide range of teams, companies or people are involved in making the ghost mannequin image. Clipping path service is one of the very essential service that gets performed on the fashion images. Skilled product photography retouch studios edit the clothing product photography using their creative skills. It takes long time to edit one image using Adobe Photoshop. In some cases, a complex type of clothing item can take as much as thirty to forty-five minutes to professionally edit the image to give it a 3D ghost mannequin look.

Is It a Must to Use Ghost Mannequin Photogrphy?

It is not a must. It is just of several ways of promoting the clothing products. Big brands are using celebrity models for their fashion items. They server two proposes. Celebrity models showcase the clothing product which is the main objective. But by using celebrity models and not just any models which will do the just as good as showcasing, it attracts more attention and creates more appeal to customers.

Items used by popular celebrities are more hot sellers than other items that are not promoted by the celebrities. It is however extremely costly to set off to this venture of hiring celebrity models for product promotion. Only major brands can afford that. Other small retailers that cannot even hire a fashion model use ghost mannequin photography for product promotion. It serves the purpose just fins and in a very small budget.

On The Budget, Yet Vey Effective

As we can see now, ghost mannequin photography is very effective form of product promotion on a budget. There is no need to break the bank by hiring expensive fashion models. Just shoot the images on fashion mannequins and hand them over to clipping path service providers.