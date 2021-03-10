As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and the future remains uncertain, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) continues to cite multiple employers for safety and health violations related explicitly to workplace COVID-19 exposures.

Several states, including California, Michigan, and Oregon, have temporary emergency standards for COVID-19. Virginia even has a permanent COVID-19 infectious disease standard. On January 21, President Joe Biden even ordered OSHA to consider creating a federal standard.

Let’s discuss some of the recent citations for COVID-19 violations issued by Cal/OSHA.

Cal/OSHA Is Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

Cal/OSHA is citing several employers, including healthcare facilities like Kaiser Permanente centers in San Leandro and Antioch, Avenal and San Quenten State Prisons, and even some grocery and clothing stores.

State Prisons

Cal/OSHA conducted inspections of the state prisons after reports of hospitalizations and staff following outbreaks at the facilities. They proposed penalties totaling $39,600 for violations at Avenal State Prison and $421,880 for inspection violations at San Quentin State Prison.

The state agency determined that staff at San Quentin were not provided with adequate training or sufficient equipment for working with individuals infected with COVID-19 or even employees who had been exposed to the virus. Inmates were not provided with satisfactory medical services, including testing, contact tracing, and referrals to physicians. Cal/OSHA issued citations for several varying degrees of violations, including failure to institute an effective aerosol transmissible diseases (ATDs) control exposure plan.

California has a permanent ATD standard that applies to correctional facilities, emergency services, and healthcare facilities. Cal/OSHA found that Avenal State Prison failed to maintain an effective written ATD program, was unable to implement and enforce work practice controls to minimize employee exposures, and had an inadequate written respiratory protection plan. The agency had to issue three citations because of these violations.

Healthcare Facilities

Cal/OSHA also inspected several healthcare facilities following reports of severe COVID-19 related illnesses at Kaiser Permanente medical centers. This includes centers in San Leandro, Antioch, Walnut Creek, Burlingame-based Mills-Peninsula Medical Centers, and Fairfield-based NorthBay Medical Center. Cal/OSHA found deficiencies in the ATD and respiratory protection programs and was forced to issue citations for serious and regulatory violations. These facilities also failed to immediately report serious COVID-19-related illnesses.

Grocery Stores and Children Clothing Stores

Cal/OSHA also cited Cardenas Market in Oakland for several violations following an inspection opened after learning from media coverage of an outbreak in which 17 workers tested positive for COVID-19. Cardenas Market failed to require face coverings or masks or implement social distancing, and they also failed to provide training to their workers about coronavirus hazards. They also failed to report a COVID-19-related illness that required hospitalizations.

Carter’s Children’s Wear of Gilroy was given a citation for one regulatory and one serious violation after a coronavirus accident inspection. The agency found that this children’s clothing story failed to report illnesses related to COVID-19 and also failed to establish, implement, and maintain a sufficient Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP).

California has a unique IIPP standard that requires all employees in the state to assess hazards and establish a written safety and health management program.

