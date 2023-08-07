Work in such systems is organized like a social network, which allows even an unprepared user to intuitively understand the program. CRM can offer its customers many different modules: scheduler, customer accounting, sales accounting, goods and services, mail integration, telephony integration, billing, act generation, etc. There are many options for such programs, ranging from free to quite expensive. Each company or individual can easily select the appropriate option.

Paid versions (Corporate, Professional, Enterprise, etc.) allow you to connect additional modules that simplify the interaction between employees and customers of the company. In particular, it is possible to integrate with Microsoft Outlook, work with the mobile version of the platform, work offline, form teams to complete projects with complex connections and control access rights, access an improved reporting system and configure modules.The main advantages of the system are the availability of ready-made business processes, a single platform for the main lines of business and a convenient modern interface. There are different rates depending on the complexity of the sales process and company policy.

For example, today (2023) the Bitrix24 system is at the top. You can see how many requests are being processed, at what stage, and who is currently handling them. Use the kanban (board) to see all the movements of the deals.

The entire history of the transaction is visible: from the first request of the client (texts of letters, sms and chats, records of calls and meetings) to the evaluation of the work of your employees. The card contains comments and all planned cases for the client.

This distinctive feature allows you to start using Bitrix24 quickly and easily: you do not need to buy and configure a server, install an application, follow updates and do many other routine operations. At the same time, if necessary, you can always transfer data from Bitrix24 to a corporate portal installed locally.

Another good system is amoCRM. It is open, which gives you the right to modify it yourself and create new functionality. Thanks to this, there is a unique opportunity to create a CRM system that is ideal for your business. Another undeniable advantage of amoCRM is the existence of a huge number of available integrations with communication channels. This feature will significantly speed up work with clients, automate routine operations, reduce the average cost of one contact with a client, and much more.

In principle, there are enough options on the market, so it remains only to choose the right one.

If you want to make big sales online, you need to understand your target audience. Getting to know your customer makes it easier to create the perfect sales experience for them. Unfortunately, it is difficult to know your customers one by one.

CRM technology can help. With customer relationship management tools, you can collect and evaluate useful information about your target audience and thus make better decisions about the future of your business. CRM solutions contain many tools to help you increase sales and delight your customers.Then, as businesses begin to expand, users can easily take their operations to the next level.

Over the past 20 years, the processes of communication with customers have changed a lot. The number of touchpoints has increased, and a new model of the consumer has emerged, who is better informed, has more opportunities to participate in a conversation with the company. These transformations coincided with a profound change in corporate philosophy.

In a modern company, customer loyalty has become the ultimate and important goal of a communication and sales strategy. To achieve brand loyalty and help CRM – systems that effectively manage all aspects of customer relationships.

According to Grand View Research, about 91% of organizations with more than 10 employees use CRM services. SoftClouds experts found that about 82% of companies use CRM systems for sales reporting and customer service automation.

The emergence of CRM – systems led to the emergence of a separate direction – CRM marketing. This business approach is based on improving contact with customers based on enhanced data.

Let’s sum it up. How to choose the right CRM? Here are 8 main criteria when evaluating a CRM system: Implementation budget Real CRM needs Growth opportunities for the CRM solution Type of solution Integration with your existing software Vendor reputation and success Ease of use Support offered.Customer Relationship Management (CRM) helps companies gain insight into their customers’ behavior and change business operations to provide the best possible customer service. Essentially, CRM helps businesses realize the value of their customers and benefit from improved relationships with them. The better you understand your customers, the more responsive you are to their needs.

Summary of key points: