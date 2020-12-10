There are endless choices when it comes to protein and health drinks for your little one. No matter how many reviews you read or recommendations you get, choosing the best protein for children is no easy task. What could be of use are some simple dos and don’ts that will not just help you pick the right drink for your child but will also teach you how to use them effectively.

Before we get into the do’s and don’ts, let us understand what children’s protein drinks are and how they help your child.

What are Protein Drinks?

Children’s protein drinks are specially formulated supplements that provide a variety of nutrients to your child, with a focus on proteins. They are available in a powdered form and can be mixed with milk, water, or any beverage of your choice to make a quick healthy drink for your child.

Children’s protein drinks contain different sources of protein. Usually, the primary protein source is whey which is derived from milk. However, if your child is lactose intolerant or if you have opted for a vegan diet, there are other choices like soy proteins and plant-based children’s protein drinks that you can choose from.

Why Choose Protein Drinks?

There are several reasons why you should include children’s protein drinks in their regular diet:

If you follow a vegetarian diet, protein shakes give you a simpler and more reliable source of protein for your child.

Children’s protein shakes help them recover from strenuous physical activity and improve their overall health.

Protein shakes are tasty and perfect for children who are fussy eaters.

With children’s protein shakes, you have a reliable source of several nutrients that your child can consume on the go.

Protein shakes provide other essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, omega 3, etc. that help fill nutritional gaps in your child’s diet.

Children’s Protein Shakes- Do’s

Check the base of the drink: Children's protein drinks are usually milk-based and malt-based. The base adds texture to the drink, making it thick and creamy. Milk-based products are most common when it comes to children's protein drinks. However, if your child is lactose intolerant, these drinks should be avoided. Alternatively, you can choose children's protein drinks that are malt based. Please note that these drinks are unsuitable for children with gluten intolerance.

Make sure it does not contain any artificial ingredients: Check the nutrition label and ingredient list thoroughly before purchasing children's protein drinks. You should be able to recognize the ingredients easily. If the label has too many unknown ingredients that sound complicated, avoid that drink. With products like Gritzo Supermilk that guarantee a transparent label, you can be sure that you have made a choice that is safe for your little one. The easiest way to make a choice is to pick a drink with the least number of ingredients on the label.

Choose drinks that are age-appropriate: Most children's protein drinks are formulated according to the age group of children. Based on the age group, the daily recommended amount of different nutrients vary. This is because the body has different demands at different ages. Additionally, this prevents the overconsumption of nutrients. Consuming more than the daily recommended value can also lead to health complications.

Understand the protein sources: There are different protein sources in children's protein drinks. This includes whey, pea protein, soy protein, and others. Some of them may even consist of a mixture of different sources. You need to ensure that your child is not allergic to any protein sources. For instance, if the protein drink that you choose contains whey protein, it may not be suitable for a child with lactose intolerance. In addition to that, if you wish to follow a vegan diet, you may prefer children's protein drinks that contain plant-based sources.

Opt for drinks that have natural sweeteners: The most attractive feature of children's protein drinks is the taste. However, you need to make sure that the shake that you choose does not contain too much sugar. There are several natural sugar sources like unrefined cane sugar, fruit extracts, or stevia that are healthier alternatives. With products like Gritzo Supermilk, you can be assured that there are no artificial sweeteners or hidden forms of sugar like liquid glucose.

Children’s Protein Shakes- Don’ts

Never use more than the recommended amount: When you buy children's protein drinks, make sure you check the directions to use carefully. Every protein shake comes with a daily recommended dosage. This may vary from one scoop to three scoops. You need to ensure that you do not exceed this recommended usage. As mentioned before, overconsumption is just as dangerous as malnutrition. You will also be able to get an idea about when to use protein shake for maximum benefits when you check the instructions before using them.

children’s protein drinks, Do not use it as a meal replacement: Children’s protein drinks are supplements. This means that they add value to your child’s regular diet. Even with shakes that are very thick and seemingly filling, you must never use them as a meal replacement. When these shakes are provided along with a healthy and balanced diet, the effects are much better. You will be able to see health benefits faster when you use them along with natural nutritional sources like fruits, vegetables, grains, and more.

Don’t introduce any product without consulting the doctor: Always consult with your doctor before you buy any children’s protein drinks. When it comes to kids, you can never be too careful. Even after reading the labels thoroughly, there may be some important factors that you missed out on. Your doctor may also be able to suggest the best drinks for your child based on his or her medical history.

Children’s protein drinks, when chosen correctly, are the best option for great nutrition. You will never have to worry about your child missing out because of nutritional deficiencies or inadequacies.