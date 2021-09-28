Do you have acne scarring? Do you have wrinkles and fine lines? Do you have pigmentation spots? Is any of this sounding familiar to you? Unfortunately, they do occur, and when they do, we are thrown into a state of panic. It seems like we’ve looked everywhere, from age spot-curing skincare products to endless Google searches, all in the hopes of finding that elusive ‘magic’ treatment that will erase the skin’s textural irregularities and other imperfections.

There are, fortunately, options for dealing with the situation. Come into play skin resurfacing procedures such as chemical peels and laser treatments, both of which remove damaged skin cells and stimulate skin regeneration in the process. What is the end result of all this? A smoother and more revitalized appearance to the skin. Even though treating skin problems has never been easier, entering the world of skin resurfacing can be intimidating if you are unfamiliar with the process.

What Is the Difference Between Chemical Peels and Laser Treatments and Why Do They Work?

A chemical peel or a laser treatment are both skin resurfacing procedures that remove the top layer of skin in order to promote the growth of new tissue. In addition to reducing acne scars and hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, and sun damage issues like pigmentation spots, both treatments are commonly used to improve overall skin health.

Chemical peels and laser treatments are distinguished by the procedure that is used to perform them. The first method, as the name implies, involves the use of chemical solutions to remove damaged skin, whereas the second method involves the use of lasers.

Chemical peels are solutions containing varying concentrations of acids that are applied to the skin’s outer layer. Generally speaking, peels are divided into three categories: superficial, medium, and deep. In comparison, superficial chemical peels (such as the VI Peel and lactic acid peels) are gentle and use mild acids to gently exfoliate the skin. Medium chemical peels (for example, glycolic acid peels and TCA peels) are more intrusive than light chemical peels, penetrating the middle and outer layers of the skin. Deep chemical peels (for example, phenol acid peels) are the most effective, as they use strong acids to not only penetrate but also remove damaged skin cells from the skin surface.

Intense light beams are used to penetrate the skin and remove one column of skin at a time during laser resurfacing treatments. The laser method allows for more precise removal, but it is generally more expensive than chemical peels due to the increased precision required. Lasers can be divided into two categories: ablative lasers and non-ablative lasers. Because they vaporise the skin, ablative lasers (such as CO2 and erbium) are more powerful and produce better results than traditional lasers. Non-ablative lasers (e.g., Fraxel) are less invasive to the skin because they heat the skin rather than destroying it, as is the case with ablative lasers. Because non-ablative lasers are not as powerful as ablative lasers, it may be necessary to have multiple sessions in order to achieve the best results.

While chemical peels and laser treatments are two distinct procedures, there is some overlap in the benefits they provide and the issues they address that can be addressed with either procedure. Chemical peels such as TCA (trichloroacetic acid) can provide resurfacing that is comparable to laser resurfacing, and lasers and chemical peels can be used in conjunction to treat acne and acne scars, among other things.

The two procedures also differ in terms of the colour of the skin that they treat. Chemical peels are most effective in treating hyperpigmentation in people with darker skin tones, so people with darker skin tones benefit the most from them. People with dark skin tones are more susceptible to hyperpigmentation issues, such as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, as a result of an excess of melanin in their skin (PIH). When applied to darker skin, chemical peels use acid solutions to stimulate collagen production while antioxidants penetrate and treat pigmentation better than other treatments.

What Are the Most Common Chemical Peels and How Do They Work?

Vi Peel – superficial peel.

The VI Peel is a non-invasive, painless peel that is suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive skin. A mixture of trichloroacetic acid, Retin-A, salicylic acid, phenol, and vitamin C is commonly used to treat hyperpigmentation and reverse sun damage; it is also known as a bleaching agent.

Lactic peel – superficial peel.

Lactic acid peels are derived from milk and are particularly beneficial for dry and sensitive skin. It aids in the balancing of the skin’s pH while also gently exfoliating the skin by dissolving dead skin cells.

Glycolic peel – medium depth peel.

A glycolic peel contains glycolic acid, which stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin in the skin by targeting the outer layer of the skin. It is frequently employed in the treatment of acne and acne scars, as well as in the tightening of pore size.

TCA peel – medium depth peeling.

In a TCA peel, which is more aggressive than a glycolic peel, trichloroacetic acid is used as the active ingredient. It is frequently used to lighten the pigmentation of the skin and to soften wrinkles.

Phenol peel – deep peeling.

A phenol peel is used to treat severe wrinkles and discoloration of the skin by penetrating the skin deeply. If you compare it to milder peels, it frequently requires an extended recovery period and may be uncomfortable.

What Are the Most Common Laser Treatments?

Fraxel Laser Treatment – non-ablative.

The Fraxel Laser Treatment uses fractional laser technology that has been approved by the FDA to rejuvenate skin. This laser is most effective on acne scars that are mild to moderate in severity, as well as fine wrinkles.

CO2/Carbon Dioxide Laser – ablative.

Using pixelated carbon dioxide lasers to treat more severe skin conditions such as deep wrinkles and severe acne scarring, the CO2 Laser Treatment is effective. The use of this laser to treat skin redness is generally considered ineffective.

Erbium Laser – non-ablative.

A gentler and less invasive laser treatment than the CO2 laser, the Erbium laser is used for a variety of applications. The laser penetrates the epidermis (the outer skin layer) and stimulates the production of collagen in the area. It is frequently used to remove wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots from the face.

What Is The Most Effective Skin Care Treatment For Me?

All in all, it all boils down to your skin type and your skin-related problems and concerns. It can be difficult to determine the best course of action, which is why it is always advisable to consult with a dermatologist to discuss your concerns and treatment options.

If you have a darker skin tone, you may not be a good candidate for all chemical peels and laser treatments. Are you unsure of your current situation? Always seek the advice of a dermatologist if you are in any doubt.

How To Get The Best Acne Scar Treatment?

A chemical peel is preferred for the treatment of hyperpigmentation. For textural changes such as atrophic or indented scars, laser skin treatments are more effective than other methods. A TCA chemical peel, on the other hand, can be beneficial in the acne scar treatment. Combination approaches, such as laser, peels, subcision, and/or dermal fillers, are frequently used to treat acne scars and other skin imperfections.

What Should I Expect During My First Chemical Peel /Laser Skin Treatment?

With chemical peels, you can expect some redness and peeling afterward, depending on the type of peel used. Not all peels are associated with visible peeling. Skin side effects following laser treatment can include redness, peeling, swelling, and bruising, depending on the laser used.

If you are using topical treatments, you should discontinue use a few days before the event. In some cases, you may be advised to stop using retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids, benzoyl peroxide, or any other harsh, drying, and potentially irritating ingredients after receiving a chemical peel or laser treatment. As a preventative measure, patients who have a history of cold sores may be prescribed antiviral medications to take daily.

Will The Chemical Peel /Laser Treatment Suit My Skin?

If you suffer from any of the following conditions, you should avoid chemical peels and laser treatments:

Infections that are active in the areas to be treated.

After treatment, the patient will be exposed to sunlight.

Have keloids or hypertrophic scars on your skin in the past.

Lack of provision of adequate post-treatment recovery time.

Have a darker complexion than the average person (this applies to certain types of chemical peels and laser resurfacing treatments).

There is a resurfacing skin solution for everyone out there, whether you prefer a chemical peel or a laser treatment. Just look around!