Championship: Assessing Southampton’s best performances in their lengthy unbeaten run

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, Southampton are desperate to gain promotion back to the promised land of English football.

Russell Martin’s men are doing a fine job of ensuring that this could happen, as they are currently on an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak at the time of writing.

Their lengthy run without defeat means they have closed the gap on Ipswich Town to just three points.

Their lengthy run without defeat means they have closed the gap on Ipswich Town to just three points.

Their run is a testament to resilience in a gruelling schedule, attacking prowess, and the collective determination of the Southampton players to seal their return to the Premier League.

Among the numerous victories that fuelled this impressive streak, several standout performances have defined the Saints’ quest back to the top flight. So, read on as we take a look at those.

Southampton 3-1 Leeds United – Round 9

The resurgence began with a resounding 3-1 triumph over Leeds United, who are now fellow promotion contenders.

Adam Armstrong stole the spotlight with a clinical brace, complemented by a Will Smallbone goal, propelling Southampton to a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Pascal Struijk’s 58th-minute strike for Leeds proved a mere consolation as Southampton laid the foundation for their unbeaten streak.

Southampton 3-1 Birmingham City – Round 14

In a clash against struggling Birmingham City, Southampton showcased their attacking flair once again when dealing Wayne Rooney his third defeat in as many games.

The Saints came flying out of the blocks and Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Carlos Alcaraz fired them to an early 2-0 lead.

Despite Jay Stansfield pulling one back for Birmingham, prolific scorer Adam Armstrong sealed the deal with a late goal — securing a 3-1 victory and extending Southampton’s unbeaten run.

Southampton 4-0 Blackburn Rovers – Round 22

Southampton’s dominance continued as they faced Blackburn Rovers, bouncing back from two successive draws to return to their winning ways.

Samuel Edozie opened the scoring just before halftime, and the game took a decisive turn when Callum Brittain’s red card left Blackburn with 10 men.

Armstrong capitalised, and Sekou Mara and Alcaraz — who earlier missed a penalty — added late goals.

The final 4-0 scoreline showcased Southampton’s ruthless efficiency.

Southampton 5-0 Swansea – Round 24

The festive season brought joy and goals for Southampton as they dismantled Swansea with a resounding 5-0 victory on Boxing Day.

Joe Aribo’s first-half goal set the stage, and the second half witnessed an onslaught.

Edozie, Ryan Fraser (twice), and Che Adams all found the net, sending Swansea home with a comprehensive defeat.

The 5-0 win marked a high point in Southampton’s unbeaten run, demonstrating their attacking flair and defensive solidity.

As Southampton continue to navigate the Championship with eyes set on automatic promotion, these victories stand out as crucial milestones.

The team’s ability to score freely, coupled with defensive resilience, has made them a formidable force.

With each impressive performance, the Saints edge closer to their goal of making a swift return to the Premier League, leaving fans eager to see what further triumphs lie ahead in this memorable campaign.