The joyful Christmas festival is almost here! A few days are gone, and it’s Merry Christmas! The preparations for this merriest festival have already begun. The markets are flooded with all the prettiest decorations, the churches have been lit up, the prayers are sung, and homes are adorned with Christmas trees. If you too are looking forward to celebrating X-Mas with all the vigor and strength, then you would need to plan the party like this, Firstly, buy gifts for your dear ones, then prepare the Christmas brunch with hot chocolate, and lastly the ceremonial cake cutting ceremony. And, these are your Christmas cakes choices for the celebrations:

Plum Cakes: The tradition to eat plum cakes started in Medieval England where folks used to eat plum porridge on Eve and on the day of the festival, they used to make a Christmas cake with dried fruits, spices known as plum cake. Over the years, plum cakes have undergone several delicious transformations, and now you can bless your taste buds and that of your dear ones with walnut plum cakes, classic chocolate plum cake, plum cakes with dried cherries, raisins, and rum, and many other varieties. You can easily bake plum cakes at home or go for online cake order in Delhi for the celebrations. Ho! Ho! Ho! Cake: Santa Claus is the father of Christmas. Children eagerly wait for their Secret Santa to bring them gifts. Secret Santa can bring in delicious gifts as well as a yummy-scrummy cake. A spongy cake in delectable flavours of vanilla, butterscotch, chocolate, black forest, pineapple, strawberry designed as Santa Claus with buttercream frosting is sure the best gift a Santa could give. The red Santa hat, the silky white beard of Santa Claus is made with the help of whipped cream with food colours and piping nozzles. Silky Smooth Kit Kat Cake: Chocolate is the celebration flavour. Whatever happy event it is, one can always rely on the much-relished chocolate flavour. Classic and rich chocolate cake is the ultimate cake choice, but for celebrating the riot of joy in the mouth, Kit Kat cake is more preferred. An inside-out rich and moist chocolate cake enrobed in chocolate glaze and topped with crunchy Kitkat wafers and chocolate sticks; this cake is sure to make everyone beam with gooey smiles. Christmas Swirled Cupcakes: Enjoy the sweetness of Christmas and togetherness in the nibbles of cupcakes. Christmas themed cupcakes adorned with red swirls imitating the Santa cap and one with a chocolate swirl decorated with cherries, and Holly Leaves is sure to help you honour this festival with much sweetness, auspiciousness, and happiness. Another batch of cupcakes that you can order is with green buttercream frosting with edible balls and stars that look like no less than real Christmas trees. Personalised Christmas Cakes: Even cakes can be personalised, and everyone seems to love it. Edible poster and photo cakes come in the category of cakes. Christmas themed posters that can be personalized with the names and photographs of the recipient is the merriest Christmas gift you can give to someone. Fondant Christmas Cake: Cakes baked as edible beauty are for notching up the festive splendor to new heights. Fondant cakes with edible Santa Claus, Reindeers, Wreaths and Flowers, Gingerbread, and everything that reminds of Christmas are easily available online in your favorite flavors.

Spread the loudest Christmas cheer with these Christmas special cakes. You can avail yourself the online delivery of these cakes from reputed bakeries in the town. Merry Christmas from us to you and your dear ones.