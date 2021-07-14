Overview of Casumo

Gambling remains a tradition in many countries around the world and due to mass digitization, wagering has also become an activity you can try online. And it’s much more convenient for the users than to go to a physical casino and gamble. That’s illegal in most of the countries anyway. Casumo offers a solution to that problem as they are operating in India with a license for more than 9 years now.

This legit platform is known for the quality casino games, they have the best game vendors in the industry working for them, constantly trying to improve the quality of the existing games as well as develop exclusive new ones. If we exploit the main reasons Casumo casino is chosen by the majority of Indian players:

The vast collection of games

Convenient options for transactions

Responsive customer representatives

Unique design, navigation, and user interface.

Getting started with Casumo online

Because there are so many choices, newcomers sometimes get intimidated by the prospect of registering a new account to become a member. Downloading, installing, registering, and verifying may be a time-consuming procedure for gamers. Although in this platform, registration is so simple that anyone with a poor understanding of the internet may start gambling online for themselves. If they carefully follow the rules we’ll go through, creating an account is remarkably straightforward.

Visit the official website: When you visit the Casumo gambling platform’s official website or use the app, notice there are options for signing up as well as log in.

When you visit the Casumo gambling platform’s official website or use the app, notice there are options for signing up as well as log in. Click on register, enter your credentials: When the registration form appears, choosing an e-mail address, a password, are the first steps in creating an account. To confirm the e-mail, the platform will send a verification mail. Check it and grant access.

When the registration form appears, choosing an e-mail address, a password, are the first steps in creating an account. To confirm the e-mail, the platform will send a verification mail. Check it and grant access. Provide the rest of the information: Following the verification, you’ll be redirected to another page where they‘ll require more information to prove the legitimacy of a person. Provide accurate information about yourself and you’re good to go. Now you can start gambling on Casumo anytime you deposit.

Mobile support

The greatest thing about online casinos these days is that modern smartphones are enough to run the system and most of the players use smartphones to wager anyway. Smartphone apps are an easy and convenient way of using Casumo India. At least it’s better than using mobile browsers because mobile apps are optimized better, so the experience is richer. Apps support fast login, withdrawals, and in-game performance. To smoothly use the platform, the following specifications are required for optimal performance:

Specs Minimum Recommended Android version Android Lollipop 5.0 Android Nougat 7.0 Ram 512 MB 1 GB Storage space 100 MB 100 MB

Payment methods

As we know, the online payment systems in India are a bit troublesome so they need a casino with adequate options for them to choose from. Casumo gambling platform accepts payments from many banking methods that are easily accessible for Indians making the process easier. Payment methods include:

Astropay

Visa/Mastercard

UPI

PayTM

Skrill

Ecopayz

Neteller

Available bonuses

Casumo casino is known for generous bonuses and incentives along with exciting games. Currently, they offer a 100% bonus with the first deposit a player makes and the deposit can double up to 3,000 Indian rupees. These rewards can be used to wager on any casino games the player wants to play, but they can not be withdrawn. The rewards are only for in-game wagering, but you can withdraw the winnings made from the reward.

Legitimacy and Legality

As we can see from hundreds of satisfied user reviews online, Casumo India is totally safe and reliable in terms of payments and player data security. The platform is legit with millions of user gains in the last 9 years. As gambling is illegal in many corners of the world, online gambling remains legal and particularly in India, there are no laws that indicate against online gambling.

Overall verdict

After analyzing many factors and experiencing the platform firsthand, we recommend the Casumo gambling platform for any newcomer from India. There are new players coming from India every day building an active community base that can help each other.