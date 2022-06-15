Casino Websites Guide – Most extravagant sports casinos in India

The idea of gambling and wagering money on games has been present for a long time. People used to bet on the winning side of duels, horse racing, and multiple sports that were played in the past. With the rise of technology and the changes in the interest of people in sports, the games also changed with the passage of time. At this time, casinos and gambling have turned online.

When it comes to sports, there are different types of sports, and the rules of these have also changed. But when it comes to sports betting and the interest that people have in it is the same. Only the platform to bet on has changed from a real casino to an online casino.

List of most extravagant sports betting casinos in India

The combination of online casinos and sports attracts the attention of all gamblers. Here is a list that shows India’s best betting sites.In India, now you will find a variety of sports, tournaments, and leagues that are ongoing throughout the year. With online casinos, you will always have a platform for sports betting available to you 24/7. The reviews are explained on the basis of the overall experience of the site. If you are in India and want to shift towards online betting sites for sports betting, then here is a perfect guide for you to find the best casinos.

Take a look at the reviews so that you know which platform suits you the best.

22Bet Casino

22 Bet casino is India’s largest platform of betting that also caters to all international players. There are multiple options of currencies so that the players can select the currency of their home country and make the transaction process smooth. There is a huge variety of sports on these sites, including cricket matches and tournaments, horse racing, football, and hockey matches or any gaming.

Welcome bonus

After registration, all the new players can get a 100% cashback offer of £100, and all these players get 22 extra spins after making the first deposit. The minimum deposit limit is 1 euro so you can get these free spins in only this amount.

Features

The transaction process is also very convenient, and the players can withdraw the money anytime they want by using the process they are comfortable with the most.

Payment Methods

You will find a variety of options for transactions in 22Bet Casino. You can select any payment options from Skrill, Perfect Money, Neteller, Quickpay, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Payeer, Sticpay, and Epay. The same methods

10Cric Casino

In India, the most-watched sport is cricket. This further makes it to be the sport that is preferred by the majority of gamblers. As per the experts of casinowebsites.in, this website has been operating in India for a long time now and it has a very high satisfaction rate from the players.

One special element that you can find at 10Cric Casino is that they also have all the traditional and cultural games that people love to watch and bet upon. You can also bet on Kabaddi on this site and stake your money on your favorite players.

Welcome bonus

All the players have to do is make a deposit minimum of ₹1,000, play the games for around ₹3,000, and as a welcome bonus, the player will get 15 free spins. Try your luck with these spins, and you can win a huge amount.

Features of 10Cric Casino

You will find all the in-game statistics on this site, so you will not have to get another laptop or mobile to see the statistics of the game. The process of deposit and withdrawal is very convenient and can be accessed from any betting market.

The application is available for all Android and iOS devices.

Payment Methods

When it comes to the deposit methods, you will find the services of Mastercard, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, VISA, UPI, Netbanking, and Neteller. The same services are used to withdraw the money.

Betway

Betway is the most popular website for sports betting, regardless of the location and the people. People from across the world play on this site because of its high global recognition and the kind of services that it offers. Indian players can play on this site whether they are in India or even if they are in some other country.

Welcome bonus

Everyone loves to claim the welcome bonuses as they are free; all you have to do is register and then follow the policy to avail them. In Betway, you can claim for 100% bonus and can receive up to INR 2,500 in your wallet.

Features

Betway is a licensed casino that got the license from MGA. The specialty of this site is that it sponsors different tournaments such as Cricket South Africa, West Indies Cricket, etc. On this site, you will get live streaming of all the sports you want to bet on, so there is no need to have another screen just to see the match. As Betway is international, therefore apart from the Indian market, all the markets will be open for you to bet upon.

Payment methods

Betway has an option in which the players first have to select the country they are in, and then they will get all the available options of payment. In India, there are only four available options that include Skrill, UPI, Neteller, and VISA.

PureWin Casino

In comparison to all the above casinos, this is a newly launched website that is rising up in the list of all the casinos. The casinos came out in 2019 and started offering all the exciting features along with multiple betting options. One major element that helped this site to get early success is the sleek design and the highly user-friendly interface. It is considered as the best sports casino in India that handles its finance algorithm and set up pretty well.

Welcome bonus

This site followed the bonuses and promotional offers of all the banks. By registering an account, players can get INR 10000 bonus for them to claim anytime. All of these players also get INR 1000 free that they can spend on any game of their choice.

Features

PureWin casino covers all the sports coverage and includes multiple betting odds within all the international and domestic tournaments such as ATP Monte Carlo and County Championship.

Fans of online casinos can also enjoy a variety of options in the e-sports section. These are all those games that the site provides for the players, and they give the feeling of real sports. Most of these games are short, so people who do not have much time and want to take part in sports betting can play these.

Payment methods

The payment methods that are present in this casino include UPI, PhonePe, VISA, Cryptocurrencies, NetBanking, Mastercard, Paytm, and GPay.

PariMatch

Having the easiest and quickest payment method was the reason PariMatch attracted a lot of gamblers to its site. This site was founded in Ukraine and then gained its license from Curacao. It is one of the oldest casino websites that is operational for over two decades now.

Welcome Bonus

This website has the best welcome bonus as compared to all the websites that are listed above. You can claim for 150% bonus and can get up to INR 20,000 which is a huge amount that you can later spend on any game of your choice.

Features

The owners of PariMatch localized the site for Indian players that contain multi-lingual support. As a result, the site can be accessed in five different languages that are spoken in India. Horse racing is very common in India but there are few websites that offer sports betting in horse racing and PariMatch is one of those websites. You will also find easy withdrawal and deposit options.

Deposit methods

The site owners have added multiple deposit options on this site that are especially for Indian users. This includes Visa, MasterCard, Paytm, Bitcoin, Netbanking, RuPay, UPI, IMPS, and Jeton Wallet.

20Bet Casino

If you are interested in having a wide range of sports betting options and a very wide market, then 20Bet casino is the ultimate choice. On this site, you will receive all the newest versions of the games and can find even those matches that very few people have an interest in this business. This site has the aim that they prefer satisfying all the customers even if their choice is something that is very much rare.

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonus offers around 100% in which a person can win the prize of up to INR 9,000.

Features

One option present on the website shows all the upcoming matches and also the bets that are available. In this manner, you will always have an idea that what are the exciting incoming games and which day you are free to bet on the matches. You will find the process of smooth navigation, and the gameplay runs without any error or buffering.

Deposit methods

The deposit and withdrawal doesn’t take much time on this site as most of the transactions happen within the country. The time can vary on the basis of the mode of payment that you opts for. In India, you will find the options of RuPay, Paytm, IMPS, Skrill, VISA, GPay, UPI, Neteller, and Bitcoin.

1xBet Casino

1xBet offers highly competitive odds that make the sports betting very interesting. 1xbet being the best sports casino in India have a variety of bonuses for all their customers.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus that you can avail of and enjoy on this website includes 175 free spins along with 1500 Euro. This is only to welcome the individual to the site. There are conditions for this bonus. You need to make two deposits, the first deposit will give you 150 spins and a 100% deposit and the second deposit will give you a 50% bonus along with 35 free spins.

Features

When it comes to 1xBet casino, cricket is present within the accumulator market. These matches include huge draws and standouts in which the cash prize is very high. Sportsbetting is not the only option that you will find at this casino. It includes live dealer table games, dice games, and also multiple table games. Unlike other casinos, players can win various promotional offers along with bonuses that emerge while playing on the site for a long time.

Payment methods

You cannot withdraw the amount of the welcome bonus as that is to spend on the games and see how the websites work. You will find these available methods on the casino; Paytm, moneygo, IMPS, MobiKwik, and PhonePe.

Comeon Casino

Comeon Casino has just launched in India, and on the basis of the overall experience of the website, it has single-handedly made its way on this list. This site was previously working within the European market, where they gained a lot of experience. As they got success in one country so they started their services in India too.

Welcome bonus

As Comeon casino is working to gain as many players as they can during this time so they are offering a high amount of welcome bonus at this time. You can get INR 35,000 if you register on the site now. Apart from the welcome bonus, you can also avail the promotional offers. These offers include the vouchers from Bazaar and Amazon, through which you can shop anytime.

Features

In sports casino, there are all the available options of kabaddi matches and intercity tournaments, etc. This casino can be accessed through iOS and Android; just simply look into the app stores. 24/7 customer service option is available for all the customers so that all the problems get resolved in just a few minutes.

Payment methods

The owners of this site are slowly adding new features for payment options. So far, the available options are UPI, Paypal, and Paytm. In some cases, instant banking options along with prepaid card services, are also available. The transaction process only takes 24 hours, whether you are depositing or withdrawing the cash.

Dafabet

If you are a gambler who is only interested in sports betting casino and does not like any other casino games then this can be your life saver. You will not have to get caught up with other casino games as the major focus of Dafabet lies entirely on sports betting. The home page of the website is enough to show what the priority of this casino is.

Welcome bonus

With Dafabet, you can avail up to 160% at the cost of 16000 INR for new users. There are weekly offers in which the newly registered members gain something in the starting few weeks. Also if you play on the very first day of joining then there is a 100% refund on the amount up to INR 1,500 and up to 2.50 mBTC.

Features

Dafabet is one of the rare sports betting casinos that offer all the domestic as well as international cricket matches. On most of the other websites, the focus is more on international matches only. There are a lot of upcoming promotions all the time so all the players are recommended to keep an eye on the promotion page.

Payment methods

For providing convenience to all the players, in this casino, you will find almost all the options for banking and transaction. You will find some limitations in which the minimum deposit limit is INR 500 and there is no withdrawal limit. As for the available options for a transaction, you will find these methods: Paytm, GPay, Skrill, EcoPayz, ViPay, VPay UPI, VPay Banking, AffiPay, Neteller, Bitcoin, Paypal, and Local bank transfer.

Fun88 Casino

Fun88 Casino offers matches of all the Asian countries. Players who have a keen eye for betting exchange games can play on this site. There are also unlimited options when it comes to matches such as table tennis, volleyball, ice hockey, football, cricket, etc. As per the experts Fun88 is the best sports casino in India which they rely upon.

Welcome bonus

Regular promotional offers and a welcome bonus of Fun88 can be easily availed. At this time, the casino is offering a 300% Bonus in which a player can get up to INR 10,000.

Features

In sports betting, apart from the knowledge and skills, emotions are also attached. Gamblers bet on their favorite players on which they have very high hopes. To keep casino players attached to the games, they have recently signed up with Daren Sammy to become their brand ambassador. This shows the authenticity and the fair gaming experience the site provides to all its users.

Payment methods

Mastercard and VISA are the two main options provided by Fun88 casino. Apart from these two, you can also make your transactions through UPI, ecoPayz, GPay, and AstroPay.

Bet365 Casino

Bet365 is the best site in its own way. They have millions of active users who play because of the trust and loyalty that they have developed throughout the years. From the time this casino is launched, it has shared only the sports betting options. Recently they added some casino games, but the identity of Bet365 is connected entirely with sports bets.

Welcome bonus

INR 4000 is waiting for you if you register on this website. The offers range from one game to another. One specialty of this site is that the bonuses are not present on the home page. Instead, you have to keep an eye on the “my bonuses” section present on the home page. That will show you all the offers you are eligible for, the bonuses you have already availed and the upcoming bonuses in which you can take part.

Features

Bet365 has gained a high reputation in the industry and is known for its brand name. You will find multiple websites that have copied the services and layout of Bet365, but the experience of this casino cannot be copied. Unlike other casinos, they are not focused on attracting only new players but to make sure that the existing players get a good time and remain satisfied for a long time.

Payment methods

This casino is not only present in India but has its services spread wide across the world. To cater to the players of different countries, they have provided the options of various transaction methods. This includes PayPal, Bank Wire, UKash, InstaDebit, Skrill, Laser, MasterCard, Visa/Debit, Maestro, Neteller, Click2Pay, and PaySafeCard. Before you make any transaction, keep in mind that the minimum deposit is 1 dollar only.

Conclusion

In India, as the interest in sports is increasing, so is the industry of casino and sports betting. People are very much interested in not only international matches but also in intercities matches. When it’s time for IPL, then every year the gamblers start making bets even before the games are decided and these bets happen till the very last moment of the final match.