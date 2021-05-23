Just like how men go bald, women can also lose hair and suffer near baldness. The pattern of hair loss in women is different though and it most commonly happens around menopause. Menopause is a condition where estrogen levels start to decrease in a woman’s body after the age of 40. Female pattern hair loss or FPHL can occasionally occur in younger women as well.

Almost 66% of women fall prey to this type of hair fall. But it can be treated and changed with the help of effective hair loss treatment. All you have to do is find the best hair specialist who can guide you through the treatment.

Why Do Women Have Hair Fall?

Female pattern baldness mainly occurs due to your genes and passes from one generation to another. If older women in your family have hair thinning, chances are it will happen to you too. As with all hereditary health conditions the sooner you treat this, the faster you’ll be able to reverse the hair loss.

The main cause of FPHL is androgens. The main suspect of male pattern baldness, DHT might play a big role. Menopause reduces estrogen levels, which indirectly causes androgen dominance which can lead to hair fall.

Pattern for Female hair loss

Male baldness starts from the front, with receding temples, but the female pattern is non-uniform. Women will start losing hair from the parting line, but it won’t follow any pattern. A normal Female can lose 50-100 Hair strands every day provided she is not experiencing volume loss. If your hair loss is more than that, or if your ponytail is becoming thinner then you should see a hair specialist doctor at the earliest. There may be different reasons for loss of hair in a woman.

Generally during Female Pattern Baldness, hair thinning starts from every side, more than average. There are 3 types of women’s hair loss. Depending on the quantity and pattern of hair loss.

Type I : When thinning of hair is less and starts at the parting line.

: When thinning of hair is less and starts at the parting line. Type II: Hair loss at parting line and more thinning of hair around it.

Hair loss at parting line and more thinning of hair around it. Type III: A bald spot at the top and thinning and hair loss are maximum.

Treatment of Hair Loss in Women

Female hair fall is always treatable. Do not worry, you will not go bald, and may even regain all your lost hair with the help of your dermatologist or hair specialist. The quicker you start treatment fot FPHL, the better. It is very easy to control hair loss but relatively difficult to regrow the hair.

You can expect hair loss treatment in the form of cyclical vitamin therapy, anti-androgen medication, anti-hair loss shampoo and topical hair solutions. The treatment may continue for 6-12 months to get the best results. You should follow the instructions told by your dermatologist. Because that will help you to decrease hair loss on your scalp quickly.

Vitamin pills – Your doctor might prescribe you cyclical vitamin therapy to increase the growth and health of your hair.

Spironolactone – This is a male hormone reducing medication that reduces the production of DHT in your body.

Minoxidil – This is another FDA approved medication that slows down hair loss.

PRP Hair Treatment – This treatment uses healing factors from your own blood to stop hair fall and promote regrowth.

Meso-therapy – This treatment is done along with micro-needling of the scalp to improve blood circulation.

Wrapping It Up

Women can have hair fall due to various reasons, FPHL is one of them. Pattern hair loss in women is treatable with modern dermatology. Today, women who seek medical help for their hair loss almost never go bald. No matter what the cause of your hair loss is, visit a hair specialist and start the necessary treatment to control it at an early stage.