As storms and hurricanes are on the rise and prolonged blackouts become more commonplace, a stable backup power source is increasingly vital for many families to handle unexpected failures in the central electricity system.

Solar generators for home backup are quickly gaining favor for household use, thanks to their eco-friendly electricity generation and efficiency in meeting standby power needs. Yet, many folks still have questions: Can a solar generator power a house during outages?

What is a Solar Generator for Home Backup?

A solar generator for house power outage harnesses sunlight via solar panels and typically comes with batteries and an inverter. It can supply your home with backup power during outages. This option is not only eco-friendly and low-maintenance but also rechargeable using solar energy, thus lessening dependence on conventional power sources.

Traditional standby generators usually run on gasoline or diesel. While they can deliver strong electricity, they need frequent refueling and tend to be noisy and expensive to operate. In contrast, solar generators for home backup are eco-friendly, silent, and require no extra fuel, making them a good choice for environmentally conscious households.

How Does a Solar Power Generator Work?

The solar panel absorbs sunlight and converts the light energy into DC power, which is regulated by the controller and then stored in the battery. During power exigency, the inverter converts the DC power in the battery to AC power, thus supplying power to electrical appliances.

The energy storage capacity of solar generators for home backup depends on their model, and generally, home solar generators can store power from a few hundred watt-hours to kilowatt-hours energy storage.

The amount of time it can supply power to a house during a power outage is mainly influenced by factors such as battery capacity, appliance power, and frequency of use. When it comes to large appliances such as refrigerators, the power supply time will be shorter if the generator power and energy storage are insufficient. For instance, a 1,000-watt refrigerator powered by a 3,000-watt-hour solar generator would ideally only last about three hours.

Can a Solar Generator Power a House during Outages?

Whether a solar generator can power a house during outages depends on the following factors:

System size: A small solar generator for home backup, like 3600 watts will only be able to power lamps, the refrigerator, and television but not all the devices used in the entire house. Generators with a power output of 7,200 watts or more can power a significantly larger number of appliances.

This also begs the question: can a solar generator power an air conditioner? In this case, only a higher-powered solar generator with sufficient battery storage capability would offer power for the operations of energy-demanding equipment such as air conditioning units.

Solar Generators for Home Backup from Nature’s Generator

Nature’s Generator is a reliable brand focused on innovative renewable energy technologies. Combining solar and wind power with cutting-edge batteries establishes the company as a market leader in smart energy solutions that meet the requirements of households.

If you seek a powerful solar generator for home backup, Nature’s Generator Lithium 3600 Solar Generator should suit your needs for a stable power supply.

With a constant power of 3600W (expandable to 7200W), the Nature’s Generator Lithium 3600 Solar Generator can support your demanding and energy-hungry devices. This means that even if you have high amperage appliances or high-powered equipment such as power tools or other machines during a power failure, all will continue to run without hindering the normal routine flow of your family’s day.

This solar generator for home backup is designed with multiple output ports to power up to 13 devices. You can both charge or power several devices at once, such as the fridge, television, lighting, and mobile phones, without the experience of power blackouts.

Also, Nature’s Generator Lithium 3600 Solar Generator has advanced lithium-iron phosphate batteries and a battery management system (BMS) that enhances its durability and stability.

Conclusion

A solar generator for home backup delivers electricity to essential lighting, refrigeration, and electronics, safeguarding the basic needs of families during power outages.

Nature’s Generator Lithium 3600 Solar Generator can be one of the best choices for solar generators for home backup, due to its robust power and advanced technologies. Choose Nature’s Generator for your home and you will never worry about power outages again.