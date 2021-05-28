Canada is a well-developed country with a stable economic condition in terms of its GDP. It is the 14th most economically stable country in the world. The country’s average salary is $3500, while the state unemployment rate was 5.7% in 2020. Canada always demands qualified foreign specialists from all around the globe.

For jobs in Canada, the first preference is given to applicants with a well known educational background and professional work experience. The rate of a contest for jobs for foreigners in the country is undoubtedly high. According to the statistics, the country has around 8 million working migrants our of which 20% are Englishmen, 15.5% are French, 14.4 are Scottish, and 9.8% are Germans.

What Are The Disadvantages?

Among the advantages of working and living in Canada, it can be noted: There are also disadvantages – high taxes. Also, it isn’t easy to find a vacancy and a job despite the low unemployment, even for experienced specialists. Housing prices are very high, especially in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The climate is harsh. In the north of the country, there are cold and long winters.

What Professions Are In Demand?

In-demand professions Canada is a country with a growing employment market. Foreign specialists in the eld of construction, medicine, education, industry, IT industry are in demand in the state. The service and agricultural sectors also need workers. Canada has one of the highest wages in the world. How to get a job without intermediaries When searching for a position on your own without intermediaries, it is necessary to use the entire range of information available to the applicant. With enough diligence, you can nd the right job. What profession to work and who to become the candidate chooses?

What Should Your Job Search Look Like?

The sequence of actions In order not to receive a refusal to issue a work visa, you must follow a strict series of steps:

Find an employer in Canada on your own or through employment agencies in Canada and convince them of your unsurpassed professional qualities.

Conclude an employment contract with the employer.

An employer at the Canadian Department of Human Resources obtains a work permit for a foreign national and sends a copy to the applicant along with the invitation.

The candidate collects the necessary documents and submits them to the Embassy of Canada for a work visa.

The applicant is interviewed by a consular over. The immigrant receives a work visa.

Canada provides the following types of work permits: