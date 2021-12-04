Liposuction was previously considered a dirty little secret, but the more people who open up about what it takes to get their dream physique, the less stigmatized it becomes.

Why is liposuction frowned upon?

In the beginning, patients (mainly women) would disguise the fact that they’d had liposuction. Liposuction and other cosmetic operations were regarded as harmful. If you asked ten individuals why liposuction was so frowned upon, you may hear ten different replies. Some people thought undergoing lipo was a sort of cheating, lying about one’s identity, or being overly conceited. As a result, undergoing liposuction in Mumbai for a long time was stigmatized — if you revealed publicly to “having work done,” you risked obtaining a negative reputation.

This stigma has decreased significantly over time, but whether liposuction remains a boogeyman for you will depend on a number of factors, including your geographic area, cultural background, and gender. While we believe it is important not to stigmatise liposuction in any way, we also believe that if you don’t want it, don’t get it! We are not here to encourage you to reconsider. However, the negative connotation associated with liposuction is unfounded.

Stigmas are basically motivated by fear of the unknown. The more individuals that are open and honest about getting liposuction and realise what lipo is and isn’t, the less stigma there will be.

Let’s take a look at some of the most prevalent reasons why individuals are afraid about liposuction.

Myth number one: Lipo is a liar!

This is a prevalent misperception regarding liposuction that both patients and opponents have. Unfortunately, this way of thinking is founded on one of the most popular myths: that lipo is a replacement for food and exercise. To be clear, liposuction is not and will never be a replacement for a nutritious diet and regular exercise.

Lipo cannot cure visceral fat, which is required for the slimmest waistlines.

Even the greatest BBL will not give you the type of butt that comes from regular workout.

Lipo does not improve muscle mass; exercise is required if you want a six-pack.

Lipo can boost the results of food and exercise, but don’t expect to walk out of the operating room looking like a fitness influencer if the basis of healthy living isn’t in place. If someone appears to be stunning, it is most likely due to years of hard work. Lipo is not a miraculous cure! That is not to argue that the outcomes cannot be spectacular, even life-changing – they usually are – but they are only one component of the whole. There are no shortcuts, only chances to develop.

It’s much easier to say, “Oh, so-and-so got lipo, that’s why she looks so nice,” than it is to get up early, put on your running shoes, and go for a run before work every day – but most people now realise that there’s a lot more to looking good than finding the proper cosmetic surgery. The more individuals who investigate lipo and educate themselves on what it is capable of, the less stigma there is.

Lipo can create incredible results, but it will only improve on the physique you begin with — it is not magic, and it is not a kind of cheating.

Myth #2: Lipo is faking your identity!

This is more appropriate to liposuction than to significant plastic surgery, although it is nevertheless a typical way of thinking. The problem with this line of thought is that it thinks the “you” after liposuction is not the genuine you. Isn’t it your responsibility to figure out who the “real you” is?

At least with lipo, the body behind the garments is “as-described.”

Tattoos, makeup, piercings, shaving and waxing, haircuts, extensions, and even exercise are all methods to change the appearance of your body. Some are more permanent, some are more obvious, and some demand more effort, but at the end of the day, lipo is just another approach to transform your appearance in order to attain the physique you want. Liposuction, when you think about it, is less “misleading” than shapewear like Spanx or a man sucking his stomach on a first date.

In recent years, changing attitudes about beauty standards have actually helped to remove this stigma and allowed both men and women to do whatever they want with their own bodies — after all, it’s your body, and you should decide what it looks like.

Myth #3: Liposuction patients have unrealistic aesthetic expectations.

Even before social media, traditional media representations of women’s and men’s bodies commonly resulted in a negative self-image, sometimes known as body image disorders. During consultations, we always discuss with our patients if they are getting liposuction for themselves or because they believe it will make them happy or address their problems. While the reasons behind this stigma were valid in the past, they are currently changing for the better.

We all know it’s true, but keep in mind that no one is “perfect.”

In recent years, social media models and celebrities have begun to dismantle their “perfect” reputations, detailing “tricks” for various photo positions and angles, boldly exposing stretch marks, publishing no-makeup photographs, and admitting to liposuction. The professionally constructed images, videos, and digitally altered movies we are constantly exposed to may give the idea that some individuals are always perfect, but tearing down that barrier has been freeing for both celebrities and their admirers.

What does this mean for liposuction? The body acceptance movement does not, and should not, imply the abolition of lipo or the stigmatisation of those who choose to undergo lipo. Most individuals would agree that having body goals, such as decreasing weight, toning up your abs, or running a 10k, is a good thing. Accepting people for who they are, regardless of how they appear, should be the purpose of body acceptance, transforming lipo into a personal choice rather than a misguided attempt to fit a predetermined beauty standard.

Myth #4: Liposuction is only available to women!

This viewpoint is especially common in men, who may assume that lipo is excessively vain or effeminate – that men should not care about their beauty “the way women do.”

This is ludicrous to me as a man. Men care about how we look, and there’s nothing wrong or sissy about looking your best. Shaving, haircuts, nutrition, and tonnes of exercise – males care more about their appearance than women, and yes, we care less. Men, on the other hand, come in for lipo – they’re just less willing to talk about it.

As with other causes of liposuction stigma, the more publicly we discuss it, the more acceptable it becomes. So you underwent liposuction in Mumbai. What’s the big deal about it? Do you want to get into a squabble over it?

Eliminating the Liposuction Stigma

Liposuction’s negative connotation does not discourage individuals from having it done – it never has. It is, however, dangerous, and we are relieved that it has faded in recent years.

Because of the stigma, those who have had lipo feel forced to keep their procedure a secret. When people who have had cosmetic treatments are unwilling to confess it, they unwittingly create a misleading impression about what is attainable without surgery and perpetuate the perception that what they’ve done is inherently bad.

Celebrities confessing to having work done, such as Chrissy Teigen admitting to having her armpits suctioned or Cardi B admitting to stomach liposuction, has torn down boundaries for many people, who have grown more open about their own treatments. Stigma is related with fear of the unknown, but knowledge is power.

The more upfront and honest people are about getting lipo, the less stigma there is.