This is a sample social media policy for your company.

Sample Social Media Policy

At (Company Name), we understand that social media is a great tool for keeping in touch and sharing our thoughts. However, social media carries responsibilities. To assist you in the appropriate use of social media, we have the following guidelines. Disclaimer: it is prudent to contact a California business attorney to comply with California labor laws on social media policy,

This social media policy applies to all employees of (Employer) and its subsidiary companies.

There are supplemental social media management guidelines that all supervisors and managers should refer to when overseeing the policy.

Social Media Guidelines:

In this policy, social media is defined as any posting of content or information and communication on the Internet. This applies to social media networks, blogs, bulletins, chat rooms, and personal websites.

All of (Company’s) principles, guidelines, and values apply to your activities online. Before posting content online, consider the benefits and disadvantages. Anything that reflects poorly upon (Company) or affects customers, colleagues, or anyone else associated with the company result in disciplinary action.

Follow the Rules

All company policies, including the Statement of Ethics Policy, the Discrimination and Harassment Prevention Policy, and the Information Policy all apply to your social media policies. Any online postings that display harassment, discriminatory remarks, threats of violence, and illegal behaviour could lead to disciplinary action.

Be Respectful

Employees must always act in a respectful and fair manner when communicating with anyone connected to (Company.) We encourage employees to resolve workplace conflicts through our Open Door policy or discussions with HR.

In all online communications, we request employees to avoid any videos, photographs, statements, or audio that could be seen as harassment, obscene, discriminatory, malicious, or threatening.

Honesty

Ensure you only post accurate news and information online, especially related to (Company Name) and the industry. Even deleted information can be searched because the Internet archives everything shared online. This is why employees must only post and share accurate information and immediately correct anything that is incorrect.

When posting content, keep the following guidelines in mind:

Financial disclosure laws state it is illegal to give inside information to anyone so they can benefit from stock movement.

As per the confidentiality and nondisclosure sections in employee contracts and the employee handbook, all employees must not disclose confidential or private information, including trade secrets. Employees may also not share internal communication, procedures, reports, and policies.

Only express your own personal opinions and do not speak for or on behalf of (Company Name) or its executives. When expressing opinions online, clearly state that your opinions are your own and do not represent those of (Company Name.) If your blog, videos, or social media are related to the industry, ensure you are clearly separate from (Company Name.)

Do not link to (Company Name)’s website without identifying yourself as an employee.

Social Media at Work

Unless your duties require it or your manager has expressly authorized it, do not use social media on work-owned equipment or while on work time. Do not register for a personal social media or blog with a work email address.

Retaliation

(Company Name) does not tolerate retaliation when an employee reports any violations of this policy. Similarly, retaliation for cooperation in any investigations will not be tolerated. Retaliation will be disciplined and may result in termination.

Media Contact

All media contact should be directed to the Corporate Affairs Department. Employees are prohibited to speaking to the media at all, especially on behalf of (Company Name.)