A consultation with a board certified plastic surgeon should be the first step for any woman considering breast enhancement surgery. This meeting provides an opportunity to consider the options and discuss what is feasible, practicable, and optimal. The more potential patients prepare for this meeting, the more beneficial it will be.

Talk about your breast enhancement expectations.

Anyone thinking about cosmetic surgery probably has a general idea of what they want. They may want to go up or down a cup size or two, or they may want to return to their pre-pregnancy size. However, it is a good idea to do some preliminary research to understand the criteria that a given procedure necessitates. Your breast surgeon can also share his or her knowledge of what types and sizes of implants work best for patients with specific anatomy and goals.

Discuss your pregnancy and weight loss plans.

Other issues to consider during a consultation include your future plans. Women who believe that pregnancy and breastfeeding are in their future should discuss this with their surgeon. If there is a planned weight loss surgery or a recent weight gain, this should be taken into account as well. When undergoing breast surgery, a woman should be at or near her ideal weight.

Your past health and family history is important.

A significant portion of a consultation may be devoted to a patient’s health history, family risks, and personal activity. A woman who is very active may find that a breast implant interfere with her hard-core workouts; liposuction and fat transfer augmentation may be more ideal in such cases.

Besides this, a significant change in weight or health may prompt a surgeon to postpone making an optimal plan until the body has stabilized. The more prepared a woman is during a consultation with a detailed and thorough health history, the more likely she is to be satisfied with her surgery.

Discuss your reasons for choosing breast enhancement surgery.

Understanding why a woman wants to change is an essential component in many plastic surgery consultations. Ideal candidates have a realistic view of their physical characteristics as well as realistic expectations for their procedure. Breast augmentation has assisted many women in transforming their appearance and gaining greater self-confidence. A plastic surgeon will typically spend time with a patient to ensure that her expectations are reasonable.

Ask about post surgery rest and recovery time.

Breast augmentation surgery is a major undertaking. It necessitates adequate healing time, rest, and restriction of strain. A woman must be able to take enough time off work to get the most out of her surgery. She will be unable to drive, work, or lift for several days to weeks, depending on the extent of the procedure. Surgeons will discuss recovery needs as part of the consultation to ensure that a woman takes the time and gets the assistance she requires.

Ask about the final results of your breast enhancement surgery.

Because healing takes time, it may be some time before you see the final results of breast surgery. Typically, a surgeon will explain the immediate outcomes. They will go over proper post-care, healing timelines, and what to look out for if there is a problem. Looking at before and after surgery photos is a good way to see how results will change over time. After 6 weeks, 6 months, and a year or more, the appearance of post-surgical breasts is likely to change.