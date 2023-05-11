Are you planning a trip to Istanbul and wondering what to do? One of the top things to do in the city is taking a Bosphorus Cruise. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful experience that you shouldn’t miss. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Bosphorus Cruise, including tickets and sightseeing.

Introduction to Bosphorus Cruise

The Bosphorus Strait is a natural strait that separates the European and Asian sides of Istanbul. A Bosphorus Cruise offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the stunning views of the city from the water. The strait is around 20 miles long, and the cruise takes about 2 hours. During this time, you’ll see many famous landmarks, including palaces, mosques, and bridges.

Bosphorus Cruise Tickets

The first thing you need to do is buy your Bosphorus Cruise tickets. You can purchase them online or at the ticket booths near the docks. It’s always a good idea to buy them in advance to avoid waiting in long lines. The cost of the ticket depends on the type of cruise you choose. Some of the options include:

Full Bosphorus Cruise

The full Bosphorus Cruise takes about 2 hours and covers the entire strait. It’s the best option if you want to see all the landmarks and enjoy a comprehensive experience.

Half Bosphorus Cruise

The half Bosphorus Cruise takes about 1 hour and covers only the southern part of the strait. It’s a good option if you’re short on time but still want to see some of the famous landmarks.

Evening Bosphorus Cruise

The evening Bosphorus Cruise is a great option if you want to see the city lit up at night. It takes about 2 hours and offers a unique perspective on Istanbul’s nightlife.

Bosphorus Sightseeing Cruise

Now that you have your tickets, it’s time to enjoy the Bosphorus Sightseeing Cruise. Here are some of the landmarks you’ll see during the cruise:

Dolmabahçe Palace

The Dolmabahçe Palace is a stunning 19th-century palace that was the home of the Ottoman sultans. It’s located on the European side of the strait and is one of the most impressive landmarks in Istanbul.

Maiden’s Tower

The Maiden’s Tower is a small tower located on a tiny islet near the Asian shore. It has a fascinating history and is a popular spot for tourists.

Bosphorus Bridge

The Bosphorus Bridge is a suspension bridge that connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul. It’s one of the most famous landmarks in the city and offers breathtaking views.

Rumeli Fortress

The Rumeli Fortress is a large fortress located on the European side of the strait. It was built in the 15th century and played a significant role in Istanbul’s history.

Galata Tower

The Galata Tower is a medieval tower located in the heart of Istanbul. It offers a 360-degree view of the city and is a popular spot for tourists.

Conclusion

A Bosphorus Cruise is an unforgettable experience that you shouldn’t miss during your trip to Istanbul. It’s a great way to see the city from a different perspective and enjoy some of the most famous landmarks. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance and choose the type of cruise that suits you best.