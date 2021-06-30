According to 2015 USA plastic surgery statistics, Blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery is the fifth most popular cosmetic surgery in the country, with 139,000 women and 30,700 men undergoing the procedure. Premature ageing around the eyes and eyelids is caused by heredity, as well as how your facial muscles and skin move when you make repeated expressions. However, sun exposure also adds to the problem.

Causes of Heavy Eyelids

If either of your parents has saggy, puffy, or droopy eyelids, chances are you will as well.

In addition, if you’ve had a lot of sun exposure, your eyelid area may have deeply etched lines and wrinkles, as well as droopy, heavy eyelids.

Although Botox injections can sometimes help to reduce the appearance of sagging eyelids or crow’s feet, minor surgery is often required to reduce the excess skin folds that begin to cover the eye area.

Why are the eyelids the first to age?

Let’s face it, the skin over your eyelids sees a lot of action.

From blinking to squinting to facial expressions, you use the muscles around your eyes hundreds of times per day, week after week, without ever considering the long-term effects on your muscles and eyelid skin.

Furthermore, the skin on your eyelids is thinner than the skin on the rest of your body and face.

As a result of repeated use, thinness, and genetic tendencies for heavier eyelids or sagging eyelid skin, eyelid skin is more vulnerable to early signs of ageing.

Causes of heavy eyelids and puffy eyes, also known as eye bags: our eyelid skin is usually finer than skin on the rest of our face or body.

Our eyelids will eventually begin to age after decades of heavy use.

It may appear sudden at times, but it is usually the result of gradual aging process.

When we are tired, dehydrated, stressed, sleep-deprived, or recovering from a big night of birthday celebrations, it can appear worse.

There are four major causes of ‘heavy eyes’ or puffy eyelids.

REDUCED SKIN ELASTICITY

Around your late 30s, or earlier if you have had a lot of sun damage, the thin skin of your eyelids can begin to lose elasticity and become loose. As a result, the eyelid skin folds excessively. This excess skin may hang down over the edge of your upper eyelids, concealing a portion of your eye and pupil area.

UPPER EYELID PTOSIS & PERIPHERAL VISION LOSS

You might notice an extra heaviness in your upper lids or that your skin is actually sitting on your eyelashes. You may also be experiencing minor vision loss, particularly in your peripheral vision.

EYE BAGS CAN BE CAUSED BY WEAK MUSCLES AROUND THE EYES.

The muscles beneath your skin become weaker as you age. As a result, small amounts of fat can protrude through the thin skin. It causes eye bags and puffiness of the eyelids, particularly in the lower eyelid area.

EYELID FLOPPINESS CAN BE CAUSED BY A WEAK LEVATOR MUSCLE.

A weak levator muscle, which lifts the upper eyelids, can cause droopy upper eyelids. When the levator muscles weaken, fine wrinkle lines and small wrinkly creases may appear in the delicate skin around the eyes. The result is a sleepy, tired, or sad appearance around your eyes, but the appearance of the eyes affects the entire face.

Are you thinking about having upper or lower eyelid surgery?

Sagging eyelid skin can be reduced with blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery).

When your vision is obstructed by ptotic upper eyelid skin, eyelid surgery can help (drooping skin above the eye area).

What happens to your eyes to make them look older?

DROOPY EYELIDS, UNDER-EYE BAGS, AND PUFFINESS IN THE UNDER-EYE

The underlying skeleton, not just the skin of the eyelids, ages as we get older. The bones atrophy, or shrink, and the eye socket area widens or enlarges. This can make the skin appear even saggier than it would be with just lost skin elasticity.

PTOTIC EYELIDS: WHEN DOES FACIAL AND EYELID SKIN BEGIN TO BECOME CREPEY, SAG, OR DROOP?

The ageing of the skin, including the eyelids, varies from person to person. Some people even develop upper eyelid sagging – or show under-eye bags – at a young age. Others have genetic traits that result in double eyelids (e.g., Asian ancestry) or very heavy eyelids. Wrinkles on the crow’s feet and sagging eyelids.

Options For Treatment

What happens beneath the skin is that the muscles around your eyes weaken, expression lines deepen, and fine lines and wrinkles appear. These changes to the muscles, fat, and skin around the eyes are usually the first real signs of ageing in most people. Some wrinkles and lines can be temporarily treated with Botox injections.

Dermal fillers in the tear trough area, fat redistribution, a canthoplasty, or lower blepharoplasty can all be used to treat eyelid bags and under eye shadows, also known as “eye bags” (or a combination of procedures).

Upper eyelid skin with ptosis can be treated with Upper Blepharoplasty, a type of upper lid eyelid surgery.

These eye area changes may impair the natural beauty of your eyes and face, but they can be remedied with the right treatment approaches.

How do you get rid of sagging, droopy, puffy eyelids?

There are surgical, non-surgical, and combined eyelid treatments available to help rejuvenate your eyes and eyelid area.

As previously stated, eyelid reduction surgery, fat redistribution, canthoplasty, Botox injections to crow’s feet lines and wrinkles or the temple and brow area, and other procedures are available.

A good facial plastic surgeon, can work wonders in rejuvenating the upper area of the face.

Is eyelid surgery only for people who are older than fifty?

Because the eyes are such a prominent feature of one’s appearance, many people in their twenties and thirties are taking advantage of the fantastic aesthetic results of eyelid surgery. However, the average age for blepharoplasty is between the 40s and the 70s. There is no upper limit if the patient is healthy and willing to undergo the procedure after being fully informed of the potential risks of surgery.

Upper Blepharoplasty can sometimes be performed in a clinic, but upper and lower eyelid surgery, or lower eyelid surgery, is more commonly performed in a hospital in Mumbai. By removing a small but precise amount of excess fat, skin, and muscle, a blepharoplasty procedure can correct droopy upper eyelids and puffy bags beneath your eyes. This can help you regain a more youthful appearance at a low cost, risk, and recovery time.

Because of its advantages, many people prefer blepharoplasty to a full facelift to begin with, as it has a shorter healing and recovery time. Some patients elect to undergo both procedures.

Some patients would have an eyelid lift first, followed by a facelift, or both procedures could be done at the same time if the patient is a good candidate.

If the signs of facial ageing include a sagging upper brow, corrective brow surgery, with or without upper lid surgery, may be used to elevate the position of the brow. Brow Lift is the name given to the procedure of elevating the brows.

Your Blepharoplasty procedure can be performed in a minor procedure room (Upper Eyelids only) or at an Accredited Hospital (for both eyelids or lower eyelids only).

Recovering from Eyelid Surgery

Eyelid surgery is a simple but intricate procedure. You may need a week or two to recover at first, so talk to your surgeon about how much “social downtime” you’ll need. Normally, you should be able to resume normal activities within 7 to 10 days, but swelling or bruising can last up to 2 to 3 weeks. It may take some time for the scar to heal.

You may experience some post-op swelling, bruising, irritation or dry eyes, and discomfort, which can be relieved with medication, cold compresses, and ointments.

Eyelid Surgery necessitates the services of a skilled surgeon.

Blepharoplasty is a meticulous and detailed procedure that necessitates the skill and experience of a highly skilled plastic surgeon. It takes a true artist to remove the exact amount in the right spot. If too much eyelid skin is removed during upper eyelid surgery, your eyes will not close properly.

If you use too little, you will still have sagging and a tired, worn, or angry appearance. It’s also important to get rid of the excess in the right place, or you’ll end up looking strange.

Scars on your Eyelids Following Surgery

All surgeries leave some scars, and our surgeon’s expertise is on display when it comes to minimizing your final scars – this can sometimes be helped by concealing the incision in the natural creases of your eyelids.