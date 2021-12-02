Just when you thought your acne problems were behind you now that you are an adult, the breakouts reappear on your face! This can be inconvenient, painful, and even embarrassing at times. Acne, it turns out, is unavoidable and can strike at any point in one’s adult life. Adult acne can be treated in a variety of ways, which is fortunate for us because there is a wide variety of options available. See what top dermatologist in Mumbai, Dr Niketa Sonavane has to say about breakouts that don’t seem to go away, even as we get older in the following section.

Although acne is a superficial problem, it is actually a sign that a specific area of your skin is inflamed, which is what causes it. As well as the severity of the acne, the size, type, and location of the acne determine the degree of inflammation. Which, in turn, is dependent on the number of contributing factors that exist prior to the occurrence of the problem.

Adult acne can be classified into several different grades and types. Mild types, such as blackheads and whiteheads, moderate types, such as pus-filled and painful zits, and severe types, such as cystic acne, which penetrates multiple layers of your skin and is extremely inflamed and tender to the touch, are all possible.

What Is the Root Cause of Your Adult Acne?

There are a wide variety of options when it comes to acne treatment in Mumbai. This is because there are many factors that can cause acne, and in most cases, multiple factors contribute to the development of acne simultaneously. When trying to determine the root cause of your acne, it can be difficult to pinpoint.

Skin type, allergies or irritation to the skin, medications we take, foods we eat, exposure to a polluted environment, stress levels, and the hormone levels we are experiencing at the time are all potential causes of acne (this is apparent during menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause).

Depending on your skin type, these factors may be the only contributing factor, or they may occur in conjunction with other potential causes that cause your skin to produce more sebum than is necessary (even if you have a dry skin type) – and this, in turn, serves as the catalyst for acne.

Acne Treatment for Adults

Rest assured that having acne is not the end of the world because there are numerous treatments available to help you get rid of it for good. The key is to identify the most likely cause of your acne in the first place and then select the most appropriate acne treatment for you. As a general rule, it is preferable in most cases not to rely on a single acne treatment and instead employ a combination of approaches to combat all of the potential causes of acne.

When it comes to treating acne, medical-based treatments are the first solution that we look for, and the solutions are provided based on the type and severity of your acne problem. When it comes to treating mild cases of acne, over-the-counter medications (which usually come in the form of a serum or spot treatment) containing notable ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide and/or salicylic acid are extremely effective, even when the acne is affecting the entire face. Simply apply the product twice a day as part of your daily skincare routine until the acne is no longer visible or bothersome.

Patients with moderate to severe acne might require prescription medications, such as antibiotics (either topical or oral), retinoids, or contraceptive-based medications, in order to get rid of their breakouts.

As one of the best dermatologist in Mumbai for acne treatment I have seen that a combination approach has shown a high success rate. In order to achieve the best results, I recommended to combine acne treatments with skincare products and home remedies that contain acne-busting ingredients such as witch hazel, green tea, glycolic acid, and vitamin C, among others. Due to the fact that the combination works to combat all of the factors that could be causing your acne, it is effective.